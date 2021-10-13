City voters with questions will have an opportunity to get at least a few of those answered next week, when both Victor and Driggs will be holding educational events about the upcoming election.
On Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Victor City Council chambers in the old town hall on Elm Street, Victor is hosting a community forum to discuss a measure that will appear on the November ballot asking residents to raise the lodging tax for Victor. Residents will be able to ask questions and get more information on the proposed amendment.
“The City of Victor has seen massive demand spikes as a resort destination and tourism-based economy,” Mayor Will Frohlich said in a statement released this week. “An increase to the lodging tax would help visitors to our community pay their fair share towards our roads, trails, parks, and sewer and water systems. This burden should not fall solely on our business owners and taxpayers of the city. Last year alone, the Lodging Tax generated $272,000 for our community. These revenues have been used to repair our streets, fund law enforcement services, maintain our parks and trails, purchase equipment for public works, and match funds for our Safe Routes to School to name a few.”
The City of Driggs is holding a candidate forum the next day, Thursday, Oct. 21, for the mayor and city council seats open in the Nov. 2 election. The event will happen at 6:30 p.m. in the senior center within Driggs City Center. There are two candidates in the mayoral race and five in the city council race.
Local artist Jason Borbet will moderate the forum. The candidates and other stakeholders have submitted questions to a third party, and the candidates will not know beforehand what questions will be asked. Space is limited at the senior center and masks are required, but the event will be livestreamed on the Teton Valley News Facebook for anyone to watch from home.
Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.