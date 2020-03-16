The following people have declared their candidacies for local elected office.
Of the four major Teton County races, two will feature a contested primary election. Three Republican candidates have filed for the county commissioner seat for District Two representing Driggs: incumbent Harley Wilcox, Rick Nansen, and Tim Wells. Two Republican candidates have filed for sheriff: Kendall Bowser and Clint Lemieux.
The deadline to file as a write-in candidate is April 21. The primary election will be held May 19 with the general election on Nov. 3.
Commissioner District 1
Democrat: Cindy Riegel
Republican: Taylor Barlow
Commissioner District 2
Democrat: Dawn Felchle
Republican: Harley G. Wilcox
Republican: Richard Nansen
Republican: Timothy Wells
Sheriff
Democrat: Jeremiah Jones
Republican: Clint Lemieux
Republican: Kendall Bowser
Prosecuting Attorney
Democrat: Alex F. Sosa
Republican: Billie Siddoway
Both the Republican and Democratic parties will elect seven precinct committeemen, also known as precinct captains. Those captains are in charge of selecting their county party chair and officers. Precinct #6 does not yet have a Democratic candidate for captain.
Precinct Committeeman #1
Democrat: Patricia Heneage
Republican: Brent Robson
Precinct Committeeman #2
Democrat: Sue Berkenfield
Republican: Travis Moulton
Precinct Committeeman #3
Democrat: Deana A. Tessman
Republican: Ed Yeager
Precinct Committeeman #4
Democrat: Lura Matthews
Republican: Daniel McDonald
Precinct Committeeman #5
Democrat: Michael Whitfield
Republican: Heather Wilcox
Precinct Committeeman #6
Republican: Sid Kunz
Precinct Committeeman #7
Democrat: Suzanne Boots Knighton
Republican: Billie Siddoway
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.