The following people have declared their candidacies for local elected office.

Of the four major Teton County races, two will feature a contested primary election. Three Republican candidates have filed for the county commissioner seat for District Two representing Driggs: incumbent Harley Wilcox, Rick Nansen, and Tim Wells. Two Republican candidates have filed for sheriff: Kendall Bowser and Clint Lemieux.

The deadline to file as a write-in candidate is April 21. The primary election will be held May 19 with the general election on Nov. 3.

Commissioner District 1

Democrat: Cindy Riegel

Republican: Taylor Barlow

Commissioner District 2

Democrat: Dawn Felchle

Republican: Harley G. Wilcox

Republican: Richard Nansen

Republican: Timothy Wells

Sheriff

Democrat: Jeremiah Jones

Republican: Clint Lemieux

Republican: Kendall Bowser

Prosecuting Attorney

Democrat: Alex F. Sosa

Republican: Billie Siddoway

Both the Republican and Democratic parties will elect seven precinct committeemen, also known as precinct captains. Those captains are in charge of selecting their county party chair and officers. Precinct #6 does not yet have a Democratic candidate for captain.

Precinct Committeeman #1

Democrat: Patricia Heneage

Republican: Brent Robson

Precinct Committeeman #2

Democrat: Sue Berkenfield

Republican: Travis Moulton

Precinct Committeeman #3

Democrat: Deana A. Tessman

Republican: Ed Yeager

Precinct Committeeman #4

Democrat: Lura Matthews

Republican: Daniel McDonald

Precinct Committeeman #5

Democrat: Michael Whitfield

Republican: Heather Wilcox

Precinct Committeeman #6

Republican: Sid Kunz

Precinct Committeeman #7

Democrat: Suzanne Boots Knighton

Republican: Billie Siddoway

