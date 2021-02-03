On Feb. 18, the Victor Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on a possible rezone for the property that is now home to the old Victor Elementary School.
Late last summer, Broulim’s vice president Mark Oswald placed a bid of $600,000 on the 2.5-acre Teton School District 401 property on Center Street, offering nearly double what the other prospective buyers submitted.
This will be the Broulim’s company’s third attempt to establish a foothold on the south end of the valley; previous efforts in 2016 and 2019 were rebuffed by residents and P&Z commissioners, causing the company to withdraw its applications both times. Last September the city council approved a 20,000-square-foot cap on commercial buildings, which would have precluded the past Broulim’s plans.
The company’s bid on the school property is contingent on approvals from the city. The lot is zoned for civic uses, so Oswald has applied for a rezone to mixed-use commercial.
In the rezone application, the project proposed is a 20,000-square-foot two-story building with pedestrian access from Center Street, second-story apartments, and parking and loading areas screened from view on the north side of the building.
All four bidders who made offers to the school district during the sealed bid process noted the need for a rezone, but two wrote in their letters of intent (available to view in the school district’s meeting document repository) that they wanted to develop community centers with “family friendly” mixed uses on the property, and two specifically mentioned converting the nearly-80-year-old school building into something new rather than demolishing it. On the other hand, the Broulim’s narrative reads, “The useful life of the building is over.”
The agenda is available to view at victorcityidaho.com. The public hearing will be held remotely via Zoom. Written comment may be submitted to planner@victorcityidaho.com until Feb. 11. After the P&Z commission makes a recommendation of approval or denial, the Victor City Council will make the final decision on the rezone.