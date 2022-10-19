After the owners of the Bidache property in south Driggs declined to sign a development agreement with the city as part of the rezone approval process, the six-acre parcel will revert back to its previous zoning designation.

Last year the Darwiche family, who have long owned the property on Highway 33 near Creekside Meadows, sought to rezone the parcel, which was made up of three separate commercial and residential zones, into a single commercial corridor zone designed for auto-intensive uses at the city’s gateway. The eastern portion of the lot is a wooded wetland area, and opponents of the rezone argued that the city had a responsibility to protect the natural resources there.

