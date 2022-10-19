As a condition of approval for a rezone last year, the owners of the Bidache property were required to survey and put buffers around the wooded eastern portion of the lot. They notified the city in September that they were not willing to dedicate what they estimated to be 40% of the private property to an “open space conservation easement.”
Julia Tellman
The Bidache property on Highway 33 south of downtown Driggs will revert back to its three zones, after the owners declined to sign a development agreement with the city.
After the owners of the Bidache property in south Driggs declined to sign a development agreement with the city as part of the rezone approval process, the six-acre parcel will revert back to its previous zoning designation.
Last year the Darwiche family, who have long owned the property on Highway 33 near Creekside Meadows, sought to rezone the parcel, which was made up of three separate commercial and residential zones, into a single commercial corridor zone designed for auto-intensive uses at the city’s gateway. The eastern portion of the lot is a wooded wetland area, and opponents of the rezone argued that the city had a responsibility to protect the natural resources there.
During a public hearing on the rezone in December of 2021, city planning administrator Leanne Bernstein told the council that, regardless of the parcel’s zone, the city code has some tools to protect natural resources, such as a provision against unnecessary tree and vegetation removal. She said that city staff would review any future development plan to confirm that the vegetated area would be minimally impacted.
The council approved the rezone to commercial corridor, with some added conditions in an effort to address loud opposition from neighboring property owners.
One condition of approval was the signing of the development agreement within nine months. The development agreement included the requirement of a survey and legal description of the wooded area on the property, with riparian buffers applied to the area. This requirement, proposed by city staff, was intended to help identify and preserve the grove of trees on the site.
However, as the nine-month deadline neared in mid-September, the legal counsel for Bidache LLC informed the city that the owners would not be entering into a development agreement, saying that the condition to protect the existing wooded area was overreach.
Jeff Bower, a partner at the law firm Givens Pursley, wrote to the city that while the Darwiches were “willing to maintain a mature landscape buffer,” they were not willing to dedicate what they estimated to be 40% of the private property to an “open space conservation easement.” In the letter he described the restriction as “arbitrary and capricious.”
The decision not to sign the development agreement triggered the repeal of the rezone, meaning the six-acre property reverted from commercial corridor back to its three zones (commercial mixed use adjacent to the highway, single-family residential on the eastern edge, and multi-family residential in the middle).
Having three zones on one lot was a logistical headache that the rezone was meant to cure, the planning administrator told the city council at the time of approval.
The owners can still develop the property for commercial and residential uses based on the existing zones, and do intend to bring a commercial project to the city in the future, according to Bower’s letter.
“To the extent the Property includes any wetland areas, such future development will protect and buffer those areas per the code,” Bower wrote. “Otherwise, where required, trees may be removed.”
