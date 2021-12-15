On Dec. 7, a split Driggs City Council voted 3-1 to approve a commercial rezone for a property near Creekside Meadows on the south side of town, with some added conditions to protect existing natural resources there, in response to ample public comment from neighboring property owners.
The council first considered the rezone in September. The longtime owners of the six-acre Bidache property sought to rezone the parcel, which is currently made up of three separate commercial and residential zones, into a single commercial corridor zone designed for auto-intensive uses at the city’s gateway. The eastern portion of the lot is a wooded wetland area, which opponents argue the city should protect.
Reluctant to approve the rezone in the face of significant opposition from some property owners in the area (throughout the process, the city has received comment from 75 individuals, many of whom wrote or spoke multiple times), the council tabled the item and requested more information from the applicants on the proposal’s possible impacts to natural resources and neighboring properties, as well as the potential for affordable housing.
Because of the outcry regarding the wooded, wildlife-rich easternmost portion of the property, city staff worked with the applicants to draft conditions to the rezone as well as a development agreement in an attempt to ensure as much protection as possible.
Kim Kolner, representing the owners, explained on Dec. 7 that her clients intended to preserve the grove of trees and accommodate wildlife movement as much as possible. They will also be required to perform a wetland delineation next spring, prior to any development on the site. In response to the council’s request for more information on affordable housing, Kolner said the owners do not have any current development plans and that affordable housing is not entirely out of the question. She pointed to other projects, including the possible conversion of the former Legacy Lodge assisted living center in Jackson into workforce housing, as examples of the family’s commitment to housing. In the commercial corridor zone, mixed use or live-work buildings are permitted.
City planning administrator Leanne Bernstein reminded the council that, regardless of the parcel’s zone, there are elements of the municipal code that protect natural resources: in this case, wetland delineation requirements and buffers, and a provision against unnecessary tree and vegetation removal. She emphasized that the developer will still need site plan approval, subdivision approval, and/or design review from either her office, the design review committee, or the planning and zoning commission, depending on the development and its scale. She noted that city staff would review any plan to confirm that the vegetated area would go unmolested.
Council member Jen Calder said she couldn’t get past the public comment.
“I place high regard on what our staff and planning and zoning commission have to say in terms of issues...but I’m having a really hard time with this one,” she said. “I was elected to this city council by the citizens of Driggs and people are speaking out in opposition to this. I don’t feel that I can leave this room tonight ignoring what all these people are saying about this issue.”
Council president August Christensen agreed, saying that she was concerned that the rezone didn’t comply with the city’s comprehensive plan, which includes the protection of wildlife and natural resources as a value of the citizenry and visitors of Driggs. She also voiced disappointment that the city doesn’t have tools to compel developers to include housing in their projects, a recurring regret that the city council has wrestled with several times this year.
Councilman Tristan Taylor said he thought that the city staff had done as much as the code allowed to put safeguards in place. “Every legal avenue we have to protect the area has been included,” he said.
The council eventually voted 3-1, with Calder as the dissenting voice, to approve the rezone, with conditions that included the wetland delineation, a road easement that would eventually enable the extension and connection of South Bates Road to the planned Serviceberry Street in Creekside Meadows, and the application of the design review overlay to the entire parcel. The development agreement, to be negotiated between the city and the owners, will also include provisions to further fortify the wooded area of the property.