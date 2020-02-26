Earlier this month the Teton Board of County Commissioners revisited the Badger Creek Youth Outdoor Education Center (also known as Camp Badger Creek, the Outdoor Learning Center, or Badger Creek Recreation Camp, depending on who you ask or when), a non-conforming use that has left the county planning department at a loss for years.
Badger Creek was established on a 200-acre property northeast of Hatch’s Corner in 1979 by Ricks College (now BYU-Idaho) as an outdoor education center for youth, college, and family groups. When Teton County adopted its land use code in 1993, the center was grandfathered in because the facility was not an allowed use in the area’s zoning.
Since then, a few neighbors have routinely complained about noise and traffic coming from the center. BYU-I attempted to mitigate some of the impacts by oiling the road, moving general programming to the upper part of the ranch, imposing quiet hours, and through other methods. In September of 2016, county planner Kristin Owen sent Badger Creek a letter warning that the center was in violation of the code because of a change in occupancy. With turnover in the planning department, prosecutor’s office, and board of county commissioners, there was little follow-up from the county after BYU-I defended itself with a response letter.
The center abruptly closed in 2017, a decision that was never fully explained by the university. In 2018 the property was transferred to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which now runs a youth camp on the premises. Information about the camp was once available to the public at camping.lds.org but is now password protected. The county decided recently to revisit the topic because of a pending Teton County Land Development Code update.
The grandfathered use, according to the land development code, follows the land, not the owner, explained county planning administrator Gary Armstrong to the county commissioners on Feb. 10. He told the commissioners that the county’s code is more permissive of non-conforming uses than any he has ever seen, and has several contradictions within its text. He added that if Walt Disney Corporation bought the property, it could continue to use it for the same purpose, “provided the new occupancy has no greater impact on land use, traffic, noise generation, parking requirements, and similar factors that existed with the non-conforming land use prior to the change in occupancy,” per the code.
“There’s a lot of messy stuff here,” Commissioner Bob Heneage agreed.
Heneage noted that Badger Creek appears to have shifted incrementally over the years from an experiential education center to a dude ranch to a girls camp, none of which are conforming uses in the agricultural/rural residential-2.5 zone.
By request of the business consulting group LDS Ammon FM, the Idaho Falls-based design firm Studio I recently analyzed the facility’s history and operations and determined that its use had not changed over the years. Also, according to the report, owners and staff at the center had “exceeded reasonable expectations in trying to accommodate and appease the adjoining property owners.”
In 2013 the county started updating its land use code, but the draft never made it to adoption. Last year the county rebooted the process, enlisting consulting firm Logan Simpson to help the planning department with the update. At a joint work session on Feb. 18, the planning and zoning commission and the county commissioners heard an update on the process from consultants. The code update steering committee is aiming for adoption by July, after public hearings with P&Z and the BOCC.
Commissioner Harley Wilcox said he didn’t see adequate time for public input built into the schedule.
“I think this is the political issue,” he said. “If there’s anything that voters can decide, it’s which direction we can go politically on land use.” (Two of the three county commissioner seats are up for election in November.)
Last summer the county hosted an open house to elicit public comment on the current code, conducted stakeholder summaries, and posted an online questionnaire. Information on the process is available at the county website. Logan Simpson consultant Jennifer Gardner explained that the team is creating a technical document, the land use code, with guidance from the county comprehensive plan, which was drafted through extensive public outreach in 2012.
Wilcox also opined that the steering committee doesn’t offer a diverse set of views. Gardner responded that the discussions among the committee, which is made up of P&Z commissioners, a county commissioner, county planning staff, and project consultants, have not felt one-sided and that members have worked to find middle ground on issues.
During the initial land use code audit performed last year, one of the most glaring issues was the lack of enforceability. The steering committee is working through edits in each chapter and will soon address enforcement. The county commissioners agreed on the point that the code had to be predictable, consistent, understandable, and enforceable.
Part of the problem, Armstrong explained on Feb. 10, is that with non-conforming uses like Badger Creek, it’s often hard to prove that the use hasn’t changed over the years without adequate documentation. He proposed that when the new code is adopted, owners with non-conforming uses should register their use as a baseline for future enforcement.
“One thing the Badger Creek example has demonstrated is that everyone remembers things differently,” Armstrong later told the Teton Valley News. “And that makes enforcement difficult. If a property owner claims that a non-conforming or grandfathered use dates back to 1980 for example, but a neighbor claims they just started doing it in the past 2-3 years, how can that be settled?”
He added that if the county required registration, the rights of both the land owners and neighbors would be protected.
“Lack of a registry leaves everything to question. So registering the non-conforming use protects those that are legitimate and ensures that the land owner may continue what they are doing. And it protects land owners from their neighbors negatively impacting them by doing things they shouldn’t.”
