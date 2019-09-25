Victor presses pause on large commercial development
On Sept. 18 the Victor City Council decided to temporarily cap the footprint of all new commercial development at 15,000 square feet in order to give the city time to rethink large projects during its comprehensive plan update process.
In May, Councilman Will Frohlich requested that the city staff and Victor Planning & Zoning Commission work on temporary methods of limiting commercial development while the comprehensive plan is being updated.
“We need to take the time to figure out the best fit for any commercial development going forward,” Frohlich told the city council last Wednesday.
Loose guidelines
As it now stands, the city land use code has few size restrictions on commercial buildings and none on industrial buildings besides food processing plants. Retail establishments in the Commercial Corridor and Commercial Heavy zones can be up to 50,000 sq. ft. and in Commercial Mixed Use zone retail establishments can be up to 20,000 sq. ft. with a conditional use permit. The code does not specify whether those numbers represent a building’s footprint or its total floor area. A developer could put multiple 50,000 sq. ft. retail buildings on one lot if lot coverage restrictions were followed.
Frohlich and fellow council member Molly Absolon both held office when the current land development code was adopted in late 2015, and according to their recollections, large commercial development didn’t receive much mention during the approval process because the community was still in the grip of the recession.
At the Sept. 11 city council meeting, the city planner and attorney presented a draft interim ordinance that prohibited any new commercial and industrial buildings over 30,000 sq. ft. The ordinance would also require applicants to obtain a conditional use permit for projects between 20,000 and 30,000 sq. ft.
The question of a grocery store
While Frohlich said he introduced the idea to the council in May as a proactive strategy rather than a reaction to any applications that had come through the planning department, much of the conversation at both meetings revolved around Broulim’s or another hypothetical grocery store.
Representatives from Broulim’s, including company president Robert Broulim, attended the Sept. 11 meeting to ask the council not to limit commercial development. The grocery store chain has made two forays into Victor, once in 2016 and once earlier this year, and subsequently withdrew both applications after receiving pushback from the Victor P&Z and the public.
Broulim told the council that if a Victor store was limited to 20,000 sq. ft., construction costs would still be between $7 million and $8 million and the store wouldn’t have the storage space or efficiency to be viable.
“If we’re going to give you the kind of store that will compete in this market and keep people here, you cannot do that in 20,000 sq. ft., you can’t,” Broulim said.
He added that the Driggs Broulim’s is 50,000 sq. ft., the maximum allowed by the city, and it still doesn’t have adequate storage space. (The Driggs City Council has begun a routine review of its own land use code and is considering decreasing its maximum allowed building size.)
City public works director Rob Heuseveldt told the council that when he was first hired, the council’s five-year vision for Victor included three big goals: a hotel, a grocery store, and to keep the elementary school in the city. Two of those three goals have since been achieved, but Heuseveldt wondered aloud if he and the city staff should stop striving for the third goal.
“I have to ask the question: are we trying to prevent a grocery store? Because if that’s the case, so be it, we can change directions,” Heuseveldt said.
Councilman Dustin Green said that he felt that by curbing commercial development, the city was shooting itself in the foot.
“We’re incentivizing people to come here and live here but we’re telling them we want them to do their shopping elsewhere,” Green said.
He added that the city should give developers the freedom to act and make the economy grow.
A new ordinance
After the council’s work session on Sept. 11, the city staff drafted a more lenient interim ordinance that required a conditional use permit granted by P&Z for commercial buildings with a total square footage between 20,000 and 50,000.
The city received a flurry of new public comments before its Sept. 18 meeting, mostly from residents asking for stricter limitations on size. Frohlich stated at the meeting that he did not support a CUP; he wanted to cap commercial buildings at 20,000 sq. ft.
During the public hearing, Leah Corrigan, a lawyer and former Jackson resident, cautioned against conditional use permits, saying she had spent a decade “suing the county [Teton County, Wyoming] over land use issues,” and that CUPs, which have a somewhat subjective approval process, open the city up to litigation.
Lowering the cap
In a surprise turn, Councilman Tim Wells, who previously stood with Green in opposition to restricting commercial development, proposed an even stricter cap, between 10,000 and 12,000 sq. ft., with the intention of essentially closing Victor for business to large developers until the city determines exactly what it wants.
“Twenty thousand square feet is still pretty big,” Wells said. “I would rather be straightforward with the development community and say, ‘we’re figuring this out.’ We can just signal that we’re not ready, and then figure it out and make it a priority.”
Mayor Jeff Potter encouraged the council to ignore developmental pressures and evaluate the issue “at the speed of government.” The city has just embarked on an update of its comprehensive plan and during the update, the staff, P&Z, council, and members of the community will have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of Victor.
“Our role is to reflect the intentions and the desires and the wants of the community,” Potter said. “This is an example of where going the speed of government, taking 12 to 18 months through the comp plan process to really evaluate it, and to protect the city on the front end here and do everything we can to get it right, really makes a lot of sense.”
With the dramatic decrease in the proposed maximum allowed building size, the focus of the conversation shifted from a potential grocery store to an existing retail business: Valley Lumber, whose main building is approximately 15,000 sq. ft. Earlier this year, Valley Lumber received approval from the city to consolidate its four adjacent properties into a single lot in order to build a new lumber warehouse. The mayor noted that he didn’t want to cause that building to become a nonconforming structure, nor to hamper the business’s future growth.
The council agreed to stick with a 15,000 sq. ft. cap on commercial building footprints. For mixed-use buildings, the limit is only on the commercial use within the building, meaning apartments or other residential uses attached to businesses are exempt from the size limit.
All four of the council members voted to approve the interim ordinance, which will expire in one year.
