The Teton County, Wyoming Clerk's Office announced late last month that west side Wyoming residents will not have a polling site at the Alta Branch Library for the county primary election occurring on Aug. 18.
The decision was made after the Wyoming Secretary of State issued a directive to the clerk’s office to only use polling locations that are large enough to accommodate social distancing. The Alta Branch Library did not meet that space requirement, nor did the Weed & Pest Building south of Jackson.
"We will revisit opening these locations in the future as the situation evolves," the clerk's announcement reads.
Two Republicans and two Democrats are running for two county commissioner seats, meaning a voter can select two commissioners on his or her partisan ballot and four people total will move forward. Both Democrats and Republicans will have the opportunity to select from large fields for their party nominees for the US Senate and House. To view a sample Alta ballot visit the Teton County website.
Wyoming is a "no excuse absentee voting" state, meaning voters can request and cast absentee ballots for any reason. Alta residents can call the elections office at (307) 733-4430 to request a mail-in ballot or cast a ballot in person at the elections office in Jackson until Aug. 17. All absentee ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Aug. 18.
There will be three locations open on Election Day: the Jackson Recreation Center, the Teton County Library, and the Old Wilson Schoolhouse. Registered voters may go to any of those locations, regardless of where in Teton County they live. All polling locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18.