The Wilson family of Alta is seeking approval from Teton County, Wyoming to operate an event venue on their agricultural property off Alta North Road and Ski Hill Road.
The 170-acre property, known as Double Diamond Bar Ranch, was first homesteaded in the late 1880s by Thomas Ross Wilson, and has been farmed by five generations of Wilsons.
After a few seasons of offering up a scenic pasture to a select few families for picturesque summer wedding ceremonies, Meredith and Dana Wilson have applied to Teton County, WY, for two conditional use permits to establish an outdoor event site and reception hall for up to 30 special events from May 1 to October 31. Alta currently only has two commercial venues: Teton Teepee and Grand Targhee Resort.
The two proposals are for "The Grove," a two-acre reception site tucked away off a private two-track accessed from Alta North Road, and a 5,000-square-foot reception hall on Ski Hill Road, near the eastern edge of the Wilson property. The primary event parking would be on a half-acre rectangle of land on Ski Hill Road, with one acre of overflow and special needs parking farther north on Alta North Road.
Some neighbors have expressed support for the proposal, saying the business will benefit the family and enable them to continue farming in Alta. Others, however, are worried about noise, traffic, and obstructed views.
"If this application is approved, then Alta could be looking at an area similar to 'Drictor' (the area between Driggs and Victor which locals of Teton Valley often comment as being a zoning and planning disaster)," wrote one neighbor.
Valley Advocates for Responsible Development interim director Niki Richards, who spoke during the public comment portion of the Teton County Planning Commission meeting on Nov. 22, said it was important to try and bring Teton County, ID, to the table because of the possible impacts to public resources just on the other side of the state line, most notably emergency response services. Teton County, WY, pays Teton County Idaho Fire & Rescue around $500,000 per year to provide services to Alta. (That number increased from $200,000 annually after contract negotiations earlier this year.)
"I don't think anyone would choose to stifle the Wilson family's ability to be successful and profitable, but conditional use permits without clear conditions can have long-term consequences," Richards said.
The planning commission voted to make a recommendation of approval to the county commissioners, with a few conditions. They asked for a decrease from 30 to 15 events at the outdoor site, although the indoor limit remained at 30, and recommended annual monitoring reports including a decibel reading for the first year. The Wilsons will also need to pay the county an affordable housing fee of $12,500 in exchange for building the reception hall. Teton County, WY, requires developers to provide housing mitigation funds for projects, although the county has yet to redirect any funds from Alta toward housing in Teton Valley.
Some of the planning commissioners suggested capping the number of event attendees, but they were outvoted by their fellow board members. In the end, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the outdoor site, and 4-1 for the reception hall.
The Teton Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing to review the CUP applications on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The agenda and staff report will be posted at tetoncountywy.gov.