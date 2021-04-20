Teton County residents can now cast a ballot in the May 18 election on the Teton School District 401 plant facilities levy, and Victor residents can vote on a general obligation bond to build a new city hall and renovate the existing public works facility.
The school district’s levy was first approved in 1985 to fund maintenance and upgrades on school facilities. If approved, the levy would remain the same as last year at $500,000 per year for the next five years. The annual cost of the levy to property owners is approximately $22 per $100,000 of property value. The levy needs 55 percent voter approval to pass. All Teton County voters are eligible to participate in this election.
The City of Victor is seeking a $4.184 million bond to construct a new city hall on city-owned property on Depot Street and to remodel and expand the existing public works facility on Elm Street. The annual cost of the bond to Victor property owners is approximately $89 per $100,000 of property value. The bond needs approval from two-thirds of voters to pass. Only Victor residents are eligible to participate in this election.
In-person absentee voting started on April 19 at the Teton County Courthouse in Driggs. From now until May 14, voters can cast a ballot there during regular business hours, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voters can request a mail-in ballot by completing an Absentee Request form or calling the county clerk’s office at (208) 354-8780. The last day to request a ballot in the mail is May 7.
On Tuesday, May 18, polling places are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Precinct 1 votes at the Tetonia LDS church, Precincts 2 through 5 votes at the Driggs LDS church, and Precincts 6 and 7 vote at the Victor LDS church. There is no Election Day voting at the courthouse. Day-of voter registration is allowed.
To view sample ballots visit the Elections page on tetoncountyidaho.gov.