300 Main, an ambitious multi-use project south of Broulim’s, is no more.
On March 2 the Driggs City Council approved a plat vacation for the large commercial and residential planned unit development. The plans for the 13-acre property included apartments, restaurants, retail and entertainment space, underground parking, and a civic center. The development received all necessary approvals from the city in 2008 but was put on hold when the recession hit.
While the city had granted the developer two extensions to build infrastructure in the first phase of the project, the second extension expired in 2019 with no more improvements having been made.
Valley Advocates for Responsible Development approached the owners of the property last year and pitched the idea that they seek a plat vacation, which will remove all the plans and agreements that accompany the property. VARD offered to split the related fees and do the legal legwork and research to carry out the vacation.
The Driggs City Council was scheduled to consider the application on Feb. 2, but the public hearing was continued until this month so that the city attorney could confirm that the applicants, who are partial owners of the TC Horizon LLC, had the authority to request vacation. The city received a verification late in February that a majority of the owners in the business entity did want the vacation.
The property will be zoned for commercial mixed use, and the development agreement, community operating agreement, and other agreements between the city and TC Horizon will be terminated to “clean up the title,” as Herb Heimerl, the legal representative of the development group, put it.
300 Main is listed for sale by Sotheby’s for $2.5 million. With fewer encumbrances, it might be more marketable, Heimerl reasoned.
“With the market heated up and renewed interest in the property, it’s good to remove this impediment to sale. More sophisticated buyers would never touch it with all those entitlements. Every time someone comes to look at the property, they’re concerned to see all these 12-year-old documents sitting there,” he said.
The council members agreed that it appeared to be a straightforward request. “This seems like a win-win for the partners, and the CX zone makes sense for this parcel of land,” said Councilwoman Jen Calder.
Council president August Christensen reminded the council and staff that while the application was considered an insignificant plat amendment because “no improvements or changes were made to the site,” an old structure and large mature cottonwoods (known to some residents as the Butler trees) had been removed in anticipation of construction. She and the other council members then voted in favor of the vacation.
Because the property will revert back to its status prior to the 300 Main plat, three free sewer hook-ups are available to the property owner, per an older agreement between a previous owner and the city. Those hook-ups were worth $1,200 at the time of the agreement; they’re now worth $7,875, said VARD attorney Anna Trentadue, who found documentation of the agreement and asked the city to honor it.
“It’s a nice little windfall for doing the right thing,” Trentadue told the Teton Valley News.
VARD also ended up paying the entire application fee to the city as well as producing the application material.
“It’s a big, awesome conservation win that shows the power of partnership,” Trentadue continued. “This is wiping the slate clean of one of the biggest commercial developments in the valley. It’s not often you get to turn back the clock and basically go back in time to how the property was before the development was platted.”