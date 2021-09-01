On Sept. 8 the Driggs Planning & Zoning Commission will consider a preliminary plat application for a 24-lot, 48-unit subdivision on the vacant land east of the high school that is currently the seasonal home of the Driggs XC ski track.
The 40-acre property, which was annexed into the city just last year, was sold this May. The new owner is planning a large phased development with a retail complex and recreational amenities including pickleball courts and a nine-hole disc golf course; complete build-out, according to the Rivers West concept plan, would be 246 residential units, a mix of single family and twin homes.
The subdivision to be considered next week is phase one of four. It proposes 24 lots of an average 0.11 acres, with 48 twin homes (a twin home is similar to a duplex but with a lot line corresponding to the shared wall) on the southern edge of the property along E Ross Ave. and Booshway St. The proposal aligns with the property’s current RS-7 zoning for single family residential uses.
Public comment can be submitted to publichearingcomments@driggsidaho.org or provided in person during the meeting, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at the Driggs council chambers.
P&Z will provide a recommendation to the Driggs City Council, which will also hold a public hearing and make a decision. If the applicant receives preliminary plat approval, he will be required to construct public infrastructure before seeking final plat approval.