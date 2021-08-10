On Aug. 11 the Teton County and Driggs Planning & Zoning Commissions will host a joint public hearing on a 16-lot subdivision in the Driggs area of impact on Ski Hill Road.
The proposed Peaked Mountain Ranch is on 15.9 acres of vacant land on the north side of the road, just west of Targhee Ranch Drive.
Because the property is in the city’s area of impact, it’s under the jurisdiction of the county but is subject to Driggs development guidelines. The property is zoned ADR-1, an area of impact-specific zone that allows for one-acre average density residential development.
The planned lots in Peaked Mountain Ranch range from 0.2 acres to 2.1 acres, which is allowed because the zone’s one-acre designation governs average density rather than minimum lot size; Teton County could see more subdivisions of this style in the future because the county’s draft land development code uses average density.
There is a 1.6-acre strip of open space proposed along the west end of the subdivision to preserve a north-south migration corridor for ungulates that winter along Teton Creek, and there will be a landscaping easement along Ski Hill with berms that are small enough to allow drivers to see deer crossing the road, according to the application narrative.
The developer is currently planning to connect the subdivision to the existing cul-de-sac at the end of Clearview Drive to the west, but in the natural resource analysis, Intermountain Aquatics recommended against that connection because it would disrupt the migration corridor.
After the concept plan review, the applicant will seek a preliminary plat, which will also be considered by both Driggs and Teton County P&Z before going to the board of county commissioners for approval.
The joint hearing will be held on Wednesday evening at 6:30 at Driggs City Hall. Public comment will be taken during the meeting.