While there still may be a few snowbanks way up at the high elevations, a majority of trails are now dry and ready for riders to start flowing down. With more time on the bike, more wear on your components is inevitable.
Brake pads, chain, and tire purchases are soon to follow, and many in Teton Valley turn to the professionals at Peaked Sports as well as other local shops. Unfortunately, the bike industry has been experiencing a pinch in supply chains that have made parts harder to find, for both the shops and customers.
In addition to a shortage of parts, complete bikes have also been hard to come by with long lead and shipping times if you can secure one.
Bryce Broderick, shop manager at Peaked, told of how increased demand and supply chain issues have affected Peaked.
“Normally it starts in May but this year it started in January,” said Broderick. “We had people actively looking for bikes for this year starting at the beginning of the year, that’s historically not how things have gone down. We had people’s names on bikes before they even showed up.”
More product isn’t expected until late summer, if it even arrives.
“We won’t get any more high-end mountain bikes until, at the earliest, the end of August or September, and that’s a big maybe,” said Broderick.
Manufacturers have become weary themselves, relaying helplessness at the situation to the shops they serve.
“[Bike brand] Niner’s words were ‘we’re just at the whim of our parts suppliers,’” said Broderick.
Peaked had so much demand and so few bikes that they had to sell their rental fleet of full-suspension bikes.
“Because there’s so much demand in the retail segment, and we can’t get more bikes, we made the decision to sell what we could get instead of rent,” said Broderick.
The increase in demand was seen in the maintenance shop as well.
“Maintenance is similar to last year in which there was a pretty good uptick from years before,” said Broderick.
Another out of the normal sight for Broderick was seeing customers have to settle for replacement parts that were not the most ideal replacements just because they had limited options. That is, if they can fix it with the parts on hand.
“We’ve removed hydraulic brakes and put on cable-actuated ones because that’s what is the most cost-effective,” said Broderick. “The parts shortage was kind of exacerbated by supply chain issues. We can’t always fix people’s bikes.”
Certain parts are a bit easier to find than others, which has led to some backorders.
“There’s certain pinch points. 11-speed chains I’m out of, they did not ship off my preseason order and are back-ordered until January. Chains are probably the worst,” said Broderick.
Peaked is just one shop seeing the supply chain and shortage issues first hand, which have affected retailers nationwide.
If you plan to head to the local bike shop this summer, It’s always a good idea to call ahead and see if they have what you need before your visit. Other solutions you can take can include trying to find parts online and learning how to tune bikes yourself.