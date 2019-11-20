CHC Foundation, Inc. Board of Directors, based in Idaho Falls and serving Bonneville County and the nine surrounding counties announce the grant awards for Fall 2019 which included three local nonprofits.
The Teton Regional Land Trust, Teton Valley Trails and Pathways and the ABC Afterschool Program all received funding out of the $341,652 total amount given to 20 organizations in the nine county region.
The Teton Regional Land Trust will use the $7,000 grant funds toward the purchase of a vehicle.
“Having a reliable vehicle is crucial for our stewardship team’s annual meetings with landowners on their conserved properties,” said Kate Salomon with TRLT. “We will also use it for outreach and fundraising events, donor and partner meetings, and projects.”
TVTAP will use the $20,000 grant funding toward the ongoing Teton Creek Corridor project, specifically for pathway construction and ABC with use their money toward programming.
CHCF Foundation, Inc. next granting session opens Jan. 1, 2020, with grant applications accepted through the final deadline of Wednesday, February 26,2020.
Please go onto this website for complete details: www.chcfoundation.net.
