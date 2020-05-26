Earthfire Institute Wildlife Sanctuary and Retreat Center has partnered with Ubiquity University to introduce Humanity Rising, described as a global movement of people and organizations coming together to share united responses toward the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal of the Summit is to create an international coalition strong enough to transform conversations that matter into actions that make a difference, leading to mindful planetary sustainability for ourselves and our living Earth.
Earthfire’s Executive Director Susan B. Eirich, Ph.D. has been accepted as a speaker during this ongoing series, joining over 250 environmental thought leaders from around the world including Jane Goodall, Vandana Shiva, Lynne Twist, and Charles Eisenstein.
Humanity Rising launched May 22 and is an online public forum accessible on Zoom with speakers and panel discussions scheduled every morning throughout the pandemic. Participants are limited to 500 per presentation. Video recordings are also available to registrants. For more information, visit https://humanityrising.solutions/ or contact us at wildlife@earthfireinstitute.org.
Earthfire’s mission is to expand our sense of community to include all living beings, reawakening our deep connection to wildlife and nature and moving us to protect thriving habitats for all.
