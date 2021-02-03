Bird-lover and local Audubon Christmas Bird Count coordinator Colin Boeh spent the snowy, foggy morning of Jan. 2 driving around his route with his wife Mary Chris, a two-and-a-half-year-old, and a newborn, frequently wiping off the steamy windows of the truck and not seeing a single bird.
“If you had asked me at 11 a.m. on count day if we were going to see a record number of species, I’d have said ‘no way,’” he later said with a laugh.
The Boehs went snowshoeing in Teton Canyon in the afternoon with much greater success, even spotting the golden eagle couple that appears to have made a home on some cliff face deep in the Jedediah Smith Wilderness.
The Christmas Bird Count is a huge citizen science effort that has been going on for 120 years. Volunteers fan out across the country on a chosen day, by foot, ski, snowshoe, or car, to count as many birds as possible, and the data is compiled to monitor century-long trends in populations. This year 37 Teton Valley participants (or 39 if you count the Boeh kids) traveled through 17 sectors, all within an eight-mile radius of the Driggs City Center, and took note of every bird they observed.
“The counters were particularly good this year,” Boeh said. A few newcomers led their own sections but were adept at identifying species and didn’t need to be “nagged for data mistakes,” as Boeh put it.
He suspects that the perceptive counters and a relatively mild winter combined for a strong species list. This year’s count revealed 12 species that weren’t observed last year, a larger variance than the average of six. The species Boeh is most pleased to have on the list is the snow bunting, an Arctic-dwelling prairie bird more commonly spotted out in the fields between Rexburg and Ashton.
“It eludes us every year during the Christmas Bird Count. It’s our white whale, literally,” he said about the bunting, which was spotted in the farmlands west of the Darby Canyon access. The bird is not rare to Teton Valley but hasn’t been seen on the count day itself in at least six years
Some species outliers, however, were a surprise even with a sharp-eyed group of counters. Two waterfowl, the hooded merganser and northern shoveler, are almost never counted in this basin in winter, although they’re more common over the hill in Jackson. “We live in a really special valley habitat-wise,” Boeh said. “The high altitude means there’s really limited water sources in the winter.”
Other observations included the red crossbill and Cassin’s finch, birds that are common to the region but not abundant in Teton Valley, and have not been counted during the Christmas Bird Count since at least 2014. Two different groups of counters saw the finches, which often join other flocks of small birds at lower elevations and visit birdfeeders in the winter. Another group counted 12 crossbills in the southwest corner of the count circle, near the Mahogany Creek trailhead.
“They are nomadic and may be quite scarce in certain winters where conifer seed production was better outside of our valley,” Boeh said of the red crossbill. “Birds that eat a lot of seeds need to find certain minerals to aid in digestion, kind of like antacids. In the winter the easiest place to find it is a road, specifically a road where Idaho drivers carry a road brine slurry rich in sodium, magnesium, and calcium on their vehicles.”
Rough-legged hawk sightings were actually down this year, from 50 in 2020 to 10 in 2021. The raptor is a familiar winter valley visitor that migrates down from the Arctic Circle, but bird watchers across the northern latitudes have noticed fewer of them this year, perhaps due to a bad mice year or because the weather allowed them to settle further north on their migration route.
In less exciting news, Teton Valley counters tallied more starlings, an invasive species, than ever before. “They’ll displace our native cavity nesters like chickadees and some kinds of woodpeckers,” Boeh noted.
Mammals weren’t in short supply either; almost all the expected animals were observed, including elk, porcupine, muskrat, moose, marten, and two flavors of deer, as well as the tracks from snowshoe hare, long-tailed weasel, and fox.
Bird-lovers who want to share their own pictures and observations or ask for help with species identification should join the Teton Area Birding Society Facebook page.