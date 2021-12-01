Victor resident Amanda Carey has been named the acting president of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, a nonprofit that operates a 29-state network of middle and high school mountain bike racing leagues.
Carey, a former professional cyclist who served as the executive director of Mountain Bike the Tetons for several years, helped found the Teton Valley youth mountain bike team in 2015 as the team director and has coached the growing team ever since. Now Teton Valley Composite competes around the state in a league with over a thousand registered athletes, and the team won the District II state championship earlier this fall.
In 2017, Carey joined the NICA National Team and in 2019 she was promoted to vice president of programs.
NICA announced in a newsletter on Nov. 23 that the organization’s president, Steve Matous, had resigned to pursue other opportunities, and that Carey would be acting president during the search for a new leader.
In addition to its many race series across the country, NICA also offers outdoor experiential education, bike-related advocacy activities, and GRiT, a program focused on encouraging more girls to ride bikes.
“With the support of a strong Leadership Team, Amanda will continue to work with strong and thriving NICA leagues, coaches and student-athletes across the U.S., and remain focused on NICA’s core mission, vision and values and on servicing our leagues to get even more kids on bikes,” the newsletter reads.
