The theme of the Region VII Lincoln Day banquet is “Law & Order For Our Future” and will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Melaleuca Event Center (Exit 113 on I-15) in Idaho Falls. There is a VIP reception at 5 pm, a social hour at 6 pm, and the dinner and program at 7 p.m. Tickets are available from county leaders or at the door.
“With the “Law & Order For Our Future” theme, we wanted to pay tribute to the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association and recognize the nine county sheriff’s from the Region VII area,” stated Chair, Ann Rydalch. Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland is President of the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association and will attend to accept the plaque.
The nine county sheriff’s being recognized are:
Bonneville – Deputy Sheriff Sam Hulse represents Sheriff Paul Wilde
Butte – Sheriff Dave Hansen
Clark – Sheriff Bart May
Custer – Sheriff Stu Lumpkin
Fremont – Sheriff Len Humphries
Jefferson – Sheriff Steve Anderson
Lemhi – Sheriff Steve Penner
Madison – Sheriff Rick Henry
Teton – Sheriff Tony Liford
The keynote speaker for the banquet is Senator Jim Risch who is serving a second term as Idaho’s 28th Senator and holds a long standing commitment to public service and a passion for good government. He has been recognized by the National Journal as the “most Conservative” Senator in the United States Senate.
Governor Brad Little will attend and give remarks. He was elected as Governor of Idaho in November of 2018 and has dedicated his life and career to continuing both his family’s ranching interests and its history of service to the people of Idaho. Senator Crapo is invited to give remarks if his schedule will allow attendance. Congressman Simpson has a schedule conflict and will not attend but sends his regards.
The guest speaker at the banquet will be Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. He was selected to the office of Sheriff in the fall of 2006 and is in his fourth term as Sheriff. This year marks his 30th year in the law enforcement profession. He is a Past President of the Washington Sheriffs’ and Police Chiefs’ Association and co-chair of several committees and boards for the Association. He is a Past President of the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association which is an organization dedicated to developing professional law enforcement leaders within the law enforcement community.
