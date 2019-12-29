Lillas Mae Christensen Lish celebrates her 100th birthday January 15, 2020. Join her at an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday January 18, 2020 at the Skyline LDS building, 150 Snow Peak Blvd, Inkom, ID. Light refreshments will be served. No gifts please, your presence will be cherished. Well wishes can be sent to PO Box 177, Inkom, ID 83245
Lillas Mae Christensen Lish celebrates her 100th birthday
