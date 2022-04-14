Spud Drive-In screen will be rebuilt
The managers of the Spud Drive-In have promised that the historic venue will be back in action this summer, despite the loss of the towering movie screen to an intense windstorm on the night of April 4.
The community awoke last Tuesday to find that the 35-foot-tall screen and wood framework, built in 1953 by Ace Wood, had been blown down. The Spud was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003 and was recognized for being an excellent and intact example of an automobile-oriented outdoor motion picture venue.
On the Community Page of Teton Valley Facebook page, residents mourned the downfall of the screen and immediately began asking how they could help, through equipment, manpower, or an old-fashioned barn-raising event. Many demanded a GoFundMe link so they could donate money to the effort as soon as possible. Managers Jedd and Katie Mumm reassured the public that the business’s insurance covered reconstruction of the screen, but they did ask for help in clean-up.
The valley rallied. Local excavators and waste haulers provided their services pro bono and the county agreed to waive tipping fees at the transfer station.
Volunteers descended upon the venue to sort reusable wood and metal from the debris, load dumpsters, and provide a hand anywhere they could.
“We are so grateful for all of the community outreach that has already happened,” manager Katie Mumm said the morning after the incident. “This structure has been up for 70 years! We are so thankful for all of the memories that it’s given this community. We will move forward, build another screen, and try to keep the nostalgia that this screen held.”
In one stroke of good luck, the winds that raced over the Big Holes toppled the screen eastward, meaning that one of the valley’s most photographed landmarks, Old Murphy, survived unharmed. However, the truck bears its own scars from this winter; in December, the 1946 Chevy flatbed (carrying a big potato and driven by a small potato) was damaged when a vehicle slid off the highway and careened into it. The driver left the scene and the accident was recorded as a hit and run by the sheriff’s office.
That wasn’t the first time the spud sculpture had suffered. In 1992 the Teton Valley News reported that vandals had mashed the prominent potato, to the disappointment of owner and creator, Richard Wood (who was original proprietor Ace’s great-nephew). Following the wanton destruction, the Driggs Chamber of Commerce raffled off a hot air balloon ride in order to sculpt a new spud from wood, foam insulation, and gunnite. A frame around the truck bed was installed at that time to prevent future vandalism.
The Mumms have put out the call for a local builder to construct the new screen between now and June 1, and have promised to throw “the biggest party ever” once the gates reopen.
It’s probably safe to say that the entire valley, and more than a few visitors, are is looking forward to the rebirth of a local institution with a rich history. Stay tuned for more news on the Spud this spring.