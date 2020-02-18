Join the Teton Arts Council for a rare presentation by Pop Artist Roy Lichtenstein’s longtime assistant, James dePasquale. Using film footage captured during the creation of “Nude with Yellow Beach Bag” circa 1996, dePasquale will narrate an inside glimpse into Lichtenstein at work; a presentation that has only been seen by a select group of Lichtenstein insiders until now. This once in a life-time presentation is coming to Driggs, ID as a donation from dePasquale to benefit Teton Arts Council. The presentation will be held at Driggs City Center from 6-8pm on February 22nd, tickets are available with a $30 suggested donation, but donations of any size will be accepted.
Roy Lichtenstein, an innovator of pop art, brought commercial techniques to the world of painting in the early 1960s and moved away from the confines of abstract expressionism, which were well entrenched at the time. Lichtenstein took a leap of faith when he decided to make the first paintings of cartoons, such as Look Mickey I Hooked a Big One depicting Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse, now displayed in the National Gallery in Washington D.C.
Although his works evolved over the next 30 years, his popular theme of Blond Girls typically painted crying circa 1960 remain some of his most sought-after works to this day. In the 90’s he returned to this female muse in the group of nude paintings to be discussed at the Teton Arts event this Saturday. The film that dePasquale will narrate shares an intimate and raw look a glimpse at Lichtenstein at his canvas, as he creates one of these paintings in particular “Nude with Yellow Beach Bag”. From applying dot paper, to the drawing of Lichtenstein’s infamous lines, dePasquale will take the audience on a journey into the skills, techniques and world-renowned creations of the pop art icon. From Blond Girls to cartoon brush strokes, the Lichtenstein portfolio seems to leave no stone unturned, “He “Lichtenstein-ed” everything! He did sunset paintings, he did landscape paintings, he did still life paintings, he did Picasso painting, he even “Lichtenstein-ed” abstract expressionism, and he turned it all into cartoons, and thank goodness it was Roy that was doing it.” dePasquale shares of Lichtenstein’s prolific spectrum of work.
James dePasquale worked as Lichtenstein’s studio assistant for over 25 years from 1972 until Lichtenstein’s passing in 1998. In those 25 years, dePasquale worked alongside Lichtenstein in the production of over 250 paintings, collages and sculptures. He also acted as the primary point person between Lichtenstein and sculpture foundries, while overseeing the international commissions of large-scale public sculptures around the world. DePasquale still serves as the studio manager for the Lichtenstein Estate today.
In addition to the film presentation, dePasquale will be available for a question and answer period on his almost 50 years spent with Lichtenstein’s creative works and legacy. DePasquale has also generously donated special Lichtenstein memorabilia from his own collection for a silent auction. To be a part of this once in a life time presentation, please visit TetonArtsCouncil.com and reserve your tickets today, and join dePasquale in supporting Teton Arts as they make art accessible for everyone in Teton Valley.
Teton Arts is a community art studio working to make creative experiences part of everyone's life in Teton Valley. Through Free Family workshops and our scholarship fund Teton Arts works to provide after-school art programs and summer camp to low-income families, programs for seniors and adults with special needs, as well as facilitating public art projects with school groups. To date, Teton Arts has never turned away a scholarship applicant, and thanks to special fundraising events like this, we never will. In the Spirit of our “Art for All” initiative, entrance to this event is on a donation basis. While we hope to raise funds to continue our work, we also want everyone in our community to have an opportunity to attend this truly unique presentation.
