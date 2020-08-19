In the wake of months of protests across the country for race equality, the Valley of the Tetons Library has seen a run on anti-racist literature. Titles like White Fragility, How To Be An Antiracist, and Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Between the World and Me have been in high demand with long hold lists.
“As always, the library is a great resource for gaining knowledge on current events,” said librarian Erika Earles.
That spike in interest is reflected in the library’s upcoming Let’s Talk About Race program, a virtual book club led by Diane Raptosh, a poet and educator who co-directs the program in Criminal Justice/Prison Studies at the College of Idaho.
Over three months, readers will explore race and the legacy of racial injustice in America. The book discussions will be held on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of September, October, and November.
The first meeting in the series on Sept. 1 will address So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo, which takes on some of the thorniest conversations around race. On Oct. 6, readers will discuss The Parable of the Sower, by renowned science fiction writer Octavia Butler. The final discussion on Nov. 10 will focus on Citizen: An American Lyric, a book of poetry, imagery, and essays by Claudia Rankine.
Call the library at (208) 354-5522 to register for each meeting. The discussions are open to anyone aged 16 and up. The first six registrants will receive a free copy of the book. Visit valleyofthetetonslibrary.org for more information and book recommendations.