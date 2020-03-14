In a Facebook post tonight, Saturday March 14, Learning Academy and The Little Learning Academy will close until further notice.
The post said,"After much research and input from many sources, we feel it is our moral and ethical obligation to our students and their families, our entire valley and beyond."
