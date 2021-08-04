Teton Valley Resort in Victor has taken legal steps to remove the last remaining mobile home, owned by the Hidalgo family, from the lot where the RV park is planning to expand.
After receiving approval from Victor for a rezone on the property in 2019 to allow new development, TVR served a 90-day eviction notice to the nine families who lived in the Rocking H mobile home park in June of 2020. Members of the community as well as local and regional nonprofits rallied in support of the tenants, many of whom owned their mobile homes and rented the land. Management at TVR said they would help the tenants find housing elsewhere, or even build new dorm-style rentals on resort-owned land.
The process stretched past the 90-day deadline, and in November TVR served a second, 180-day notice by certified mail, in order to allow the tenants to stay through the winter. This year, the residents have slowly trickled out of the park, finding rental units or moving in with other people, and their trailers have been demolished. Now the Hidalgo family’s green mobile home is the last standing, and TVR is trying to remove it to initiate the next phase of expansion.
Valley Advocates for Responsible Development and the Intermountain Fair Housing Council have been providing free legal counsel to some of the residents, and the IFHC has filed a series of complaints in federal court stating that TVR had discriminated against the tenants and did not provide adequate notice for eviction. The goal, said VARD attorney Anna Trentadue, is to reach a settlement in which the resort compensates the families who have lost their long-time homes.
On July 16, TVR attempted to vacate the property of all remaining structures by filing an eviction complaint in state court against Mario Hidalgo and requesting a declaratory judgement saying that the resort had not violated the tenants’ rights in any way. TVR, represented by Parsons Behle & Latimer of Idaho Falls, is also requesting attorneys’ fees from the Hidalgos.
TVR owner Randy Larsen told the Teton Valley News that he felt that the resort had never discriminated against the tenants.
“I would have loved not to file litigation, but I feel like the very people I’m trying to assist are fighting me,” Larsen said. “All I want is to be a good partner in the community.”
He said that even though he offered free temporary housing to the Hidalgos and other tenants and tried to help them move their trailers off the property, the IFHC has “continued to tell them not to move.” He added that the Hidalgos had stopped paying rent months ago.
Actually, Mario Hidalgo and his wife Celerina paid $500 per month in rent to the resort through July 2021, and had receipts of payment. Larsen then said that his attorneys had those checks but that they had never been cashed. Hidalgo also had screenshots of his May and April rent checks being withdrawn from his bank account, before the 180-day deadline for eviction passed at the end of May.
The conflict continued on July 28 when the Hidalgos came back to the park after work (they were in the process of moving their belongings into a rental house elsewhere) and found two cars missing that had been parked there earlier in the day. A note, signed by resort management, was taped on the door of the home stating that the trailer was abandoned on private property and should be removed or it would be removed at the owner’s expense. Mario Hidalgo made a report to the sheriff’s office, and a deputy gave Larsen a call.
Larsen confirmed that he had had the SUV and sedan impounded by a local towing company, and said that notice had been posted on the cars beforehand to alert the owners.
“They were just abandoned, inoperative cars with flat tires and broken headlights that had been parked there for months. They were a safety hazard. I told the family I’m willing to pay to deliver the cars to their new place as a token of good faith,” Larsen said.
VARD and IFHC have also called foul on ongoing construction happening right outside the Hidalgo residence, but Larsen said it was merely the installation of the city-required pathway that will eventually link downtown to the Settlement on Highway 31.
“This is just the unfortunate fact that his trailer is mere feet off the city-mandated pathway,” he said. “This is holding up construction of new affordable RV sites for seasonal workers in Victor.”
Larsen said the resort has lost considerable revenue because of the expansion delay. The resort currently operates 36 RV sites, five teepees, and over 70 cabins, and reservations during the high season are between $100 and $300 per night with a two-night minimum. Tent sites cost $70. In the winter the resort transitions many of the cabins to long-term rentals for the local workforce.
“I’ve wanted to resolve this all along,” Larsen said. “I let the tenants know three years ago when we bought the property that we were planning to expand.”
Brian Stephens, the IFHC attorney, accepted service of TVR’s complaints and has 21 days to reply. Meanwhile, Stephens and Trentadue are working on Fair Housing Act complaint filings for three other families.
“The optics on this aren’t great,” Trentadue said. “The Hidalgos are the face of our community’s workforce housing crisis and this shows how local land use decisions directly impact people.”
Larsen said he has long advocated for affordable housing and is frustrated to be painted as the bad guy. “I’m definitely not stealing cars or harassing anybody. I keep being accused of things that are not true, and I’m just baffled by it.”