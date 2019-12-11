At its 2019 holiday party on Dec. 5, the Teton Regional Land Trust presented the 2019 Ed Hill Conservation Award to Friends of the Teton River to acknowledge their work cultivate common ground and common goals around shared community and conservation values.
“It is our honor to highlight the good work of FTR. The relationships FTR has built through active collaboration with a wide variety of groups and individuals across the valley has had tangible and meaningful impact,” said TRLT executive director Joselin Matkins.
The Ed Hill Conservation Award honors the memory of conservation-minded Teton Valley rancher, Ed Hill. In the 1980s, Ed Hill cooperated with Teton County Soil Conservation District to develop a fencing and water development demonstration area to control cattle grazing within his Teton River pastures. He saw change coming in Teton Valley and got involved as a member of the Teton County Planning Commission, and as an early Land Trust director. In recognition of Ed’s commitment to conservation, the Teton Regional Land Trust presents the Ed Hill Conservation Award to the individual or group who best demonstrates an active interest in the conservation of land and community in the Upper Snake River Valley.
