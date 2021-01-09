Joselin Matkins, the executive director of the Teton Regional Land Trust and a highly involved and beloved Teton Valley community member, passed away on Friday afternoon.
Matkins, 42, was an east Idaho native who left a lasting impact on conservation in the region, first leading the young Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust in Pocatello, then moving in 2013 to Teton Valley to work for and then direct the Teton Regional Land Trust. She served on several other nonprofit boards, including Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue, and had also volunteered as a SAR team member in the past. She received the 2020 Dawn Banks Nonprofit Leadership Award during the Tin Cup Challenge, a symbol of her extensive collaboration with other organizations on large conservation projects. When she wasn't watching sandhill cranes or inventorying land for conservation easements, she enjoyed mountain biking, boating, and skiing.
Matkins departed her Tetonia home for a bike ride on the morning of Jan. 8, the Teton County Sheriff's Office reported. Her partner became concerned for her welfare after around an hour and a half and called the sheriff's office for assistance in locating her. By mid-afternoon Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue had mobilized and began sending out small teams to comb over the many neighborhoods of north Alta and east Tetonia as well as the nearby public land access points.
An hours-long search of the northern corner of the valley that involved most of SAR's manpower as well as Air Idaho Rescue finally yielded the discovery of Matkins on private property in the North Leigh area. Her body was found at around 6:55 p.m. by SAR crew members, who alerted the sheriff's office immediately. Officers responded and investigated the scene before recovering the body.
"We are very appreciative of SAR and their efforts," said TCSO public information officer Mitch Golden.
Her family has been notified, and the Teton County Coroner's Office is still investigating the cause of death.