Back in its 13th year, Hondo Miller’s Laid-Back Garage hosted its Laid-Back Car Show and cruise at Victor City Park on July 24.
“This is our biggest year ever which is great,” said Miller. “To be able to put it on and have a great turnout from Idaho Falls and Utah to Boise and Montana is nice to bring some fun to the valley.”
Miller spoke to the pull of the valley to other non-car audiences who have no idea about car culture’s growth in Teton Valley.
“People come here for the outdoor recreation but they don’t realize there’s such a car culture here too,” said Miller.
Driving the passion for that culture is the memories each car brings to those who view them.
“People just like to see them,” Miller said about the cars. “Everybody’s attached to a car’s memory through their grandparents or their parents. To be able to come out here and reminisce, that’s what drives the passion.”
Laid-Back takes a predictably laid-back approach to its car show, foregoing themes and requirements to create a relaxed atmosphere.
“A lot of car shows are like, ‘it has to be made before this year’ or ‘it has to be American’, you know, they make all these rules, where Laid-Back has no rules,” said Miller. “You just show up, we don’t pre-register, we wanted to just make it super simple. We’re pushing around 90 cars today, our biggest before was like 61 so there’s some nice growth.”
Laid-Back’s Victor show also makes it easier for Miller, and other car enthusiasts in the area, to display their cars without having to travel exorbitant distances.
“To be able to have something in our backyard instead of driving to Bowling Green in Kentucky, this is much better,” said Miller with a good laugh.
Miller’s favorite part of the day was driving with other car owners up to Grand Targhee, enjoying the ride and beautiful scenery.
“I love fixing them, I love taking them apart and putting ‘em back together, but driving them is the best part,” said Miller.
A highlight of Miller’s was a 1958 Chevy Fleetside pickup brought by one of his friends from Boise.
“This blue Fleetside over here is one of my favorites, my buddy who did the interior of this car [Miller’s Laid-Back Blazer], he’s out of Boise and that was his grandpa’s truck,” said Miller. “His grandpa bought it new in ‘58, which is pretty cool, now that he’s got it as his grandson.”