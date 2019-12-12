Jackson's 11 year old hit comedy squad looks for fresh faces.
It has been five years since the newest member of the Laff Staff joined the fun. On Dec. 17, Jackson's long running comedy troupe will be holding auditions for new members at the Center for the Art's Black Box Theatre at 7 p.m. Those interested in trying out need only to bring themselves and a positive attitude. No experience is necessary.
In 2008 a group of strangers joined together to take an improv comedy class with no idea they'd be selling out crowds for more than a decade. “None of us knew each other but right away there was a certain kind of magic. For the past 11 years these talented goofballs have been my family away from family. We've grown up together,” said originating member Nick Staron.
Improv comedy is completely made up on the spot. No scripts. No cues. Just relationships and hilarity.
“What we are really looking for is someone who can listen and respond in an honest way that builds up a scene. That's where the heart of comedy begins. You say 'yes' to what your fellow actors say and do and you are off to the races,” said Brian Lenz, another founding member.
The Laff Staff performs a Friday and Saturday show one weekend a month from October to May. They meet once a week most weeks throughout their show season in order to sharpen their skills. The regular cast members will teach everyone who tries out what they need to know for the auditions.
New members will not be expected to perform with the group right away. They will be asked to join in on practice sessions to hone their skills. When they are ready they will be added to the regular lineup.
If you have a funny bone, are a good listener and enjoy trying something new each time you get on stage, join the Laff Staff for a night of auditions and silly behavior.
