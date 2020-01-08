It’s the event you have been waiting all year for, The Laff Staff, Jackson Hole’s improv troupe returns Saturday, January 11 to the Wildwood Room in Victor.
“I can’t believe we have been heading over the hill for eight years of shows,” says founding member Brian Lenz.
Short form improv is a series of scenes or games made up on the spot based on suggestions from the audience.
“We may ask you to tell us a place you would hate to go on vacation or the name of your childhood pet,” said Chris Staron, long time member of the troupe. “The most simple suggestion often leads to the most ridiculous scene.” Audience participation is not limited to shouting out suggestions. Sometimes, Laff Staffers ask for volunteers to join the crew on stage for a game. Just remember though, “If you volunteer your friend, you volunteer yourself” is the rule of the land.
“I love that our biggest audience of the year is at The Wildwood Room,” shared Mel Paradis, the troupe’s sole Idaho resident. “It makes me proud that so many Teton Valley folks come out to get a good laugh.”
This is The Laff Staff’s 8th annual Laff Across State Lines show, but don’t worry they will keep things fresh and new for returning guests. “Because we have been together for so many years,” says Jackie Hart, the “newest” member of the crew (she auditioned 5 years ago) “we get to play around with new formats and games.” “You can’t even see improv this innovative in Chicago!” mocks Nick Staron.
Bill and Alice Boney, along with the staff of Dining In Catering will be serving dinner and drinks for purchase. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. The show is generally PG-13 rated. If you have any questions, contact Mel at melparadis@me.com.
