On Election Day, you will want to be prepared on a variety of levels as you head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
With the Teton County Fire District offering up its own election, coupled with city and school board elections, voters will have to navigate some boundaries at the polls. All election ballots are available online at www.tetoncountyidaho.gov.
Everyone who is eligible to vote in Teton County, Idaho will have the opportunity to vote for two Fire District candidates representing the north and south end districts. This is a county-wide election for the Fire District.
In order to vote in the city elections in Driggs, Victor or Tetonia, you must be eligible to vote and a resident of the city you plan to cast your vote.
If you plan on voting in the school board election, you must reside in Zone 5, Zone 2 or Zone 1.
Early voting is underway now at the Teton County courthouse and via U.S. mail, but a written application is required to obtain a ballot. Applications are available at the courthouse and on the county website www.tetoncountyidaho.gov. Mailed out ballots may be requested until October 25. The last day to vote early at the courthouse is Friday, November 1 at 5 p.m..
New voter registration forms can be received by the Clerk through October 12, but must be completely filled out in order to be valid. Anyone wishing to register after that date must follow the state’s Election Day Registration procedure, which requires the new voter to register and vote at the same time. A photo ID and proof of residency is also required for Election Day Registration.
”The Clerk’s Office is looking forward to high voter turnout due to the addition of School Trustee elections to the traditional November Election Day,” said Teton County Clerk Kim Keeley. “We encourage the public to call us at 208-354-8780 with any questions about precinct, school zone and city boundaries, polling locations, or ballot questions. “
Sepa su votación, recinto y zona este Dia de Eleccion
Este Dia de las Elecciones, usted quiere prepararse en varias formas mientras se dirige a las encuestas electorales el Martes, Nov. 5.
El Districto de Bomberos de Teton está ofreciendo su propia elección, junto con la cuidada y los consejos escolares, Votantes van a necesitar navegar algunas encuestas electorales. Todas las encuestas electorales están disponible en línea en www.tetoncountyidaho.gov.
Todos los que están elegibles para votar en el condado de Teton, Idaho van a tener la oportunidad para votar por dos candidatos del Distrito de Bomberos representando los distritos Norte y Sur. Este es la elección para todo el distrito de Bomberos.
Para votar en las elecciones de las ciudades de Driggs, Victor, o Tetonia, Usted debe de ser elegible para votar y ser residente de la ciudad que está planeando emitir su voto.
Si usted está planeando votar en los consejeros escolares, debe residir en zona 5, zona 2, o zona 1.
La votación anticipada está en marcha en la corte de Teton y por correo, pero una aplicación escrita se requiere para obtener una boleta.
Aplicaciones van estar disponible en la corte y en el sitio web del condado www.tetoncountyidaho.gov.. Se pueden solicitar boletines enviadas por correo hasta Octubre 25. El ultimo dia para votar temprano en la corte es Viernes, Noviembre 1 a las 5 p.m..
El secretario puede recibir nuevos formularios de registro de votantes hasta Octubre 12, pero debe estar completamente lleno para ser válido. Cualquiera que desee registrarse después de la fecha debe de seguir el procedimiento de registro del dia de las elecciones estatales, que requieren que el nuevo votante se registre y vote al mismo tiempo. Una foto de identificación y prueba de su residencia se va requerir para el registro del dia eleccional.
“La oficina del secretario está buscando un gran número de votantes debido a la incorporación de las elecciones de los administradores escolares al tradicional día de las elecciones de Noviembre,” dice la secretaria del condado de Teton Kim Keeley. “Alentemos al público a que llame al numero 208-354-8780 por cualquier pregunta del recinto, zona escolar y límite de ciudad, locaciones de encuestas electorales, o preguntas de los boletines.
