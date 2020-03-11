On March 4, the City of Driggs announced the winners of its new “Best Shoveled Business” contest, and KeyBank on the corner of Main and Little took the top prize.
City code enforcement officer Justin Mehlhaff introduced the contest in early January as a way of coaxing businesses into complying with city code, which says property owners are responsible for maintaining the sidewalk in front of their home or business.
Residents nominated businesses they felt were doing an exemplary job of keeping their sidewalks safe and accessible.
“We received some great feedback from the community letting us know,” Mehlhaff said.
KeyBank’s position on the corner of the main thoroughfares of Driggs means plenty of snow removal, and the sidewalks are widest there. The company contracts with The Yard Butler landscaping firm to maintain its branches across Idaho. Driggs branch manager Peter Boogaard noted that The Yard Butler’s workers are good about getting the job done early in the morning, long before most people are out and about. After plowing, workers lay down plenty of ice melt and attend to any remaining patches by hand.
Boogaard said a lot of business owners ask him about snow removal. The biggest challenge is where to put it all, and that problem will get worse as some of downtown’s vacant lots are developed, especially the lot that’s for sale behind KeyBank, which is currently home to much of Little Avenue’s snow.
Close behind KeyBank in the contest were Guchiebird’s and Corner Drug. Yostmark and Teton Valley Hospital (which has a lot of real estate to maintain) received honorable mentions. The winners received gift cards to local businesses.
“Of course there were a lot of other businesses that made great efforts this winter, and their efforts are appreciated,” Mehlhaff added. “Thank you everyone who participated and who worked hard to keep the sidewalks safe and navigable this winter, hats off to you all.”
