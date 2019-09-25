After more than a year, the case against Ryan Richard Berry was given another two weeks last Tuesday when the defense and the Teton County Prosecutor’s Office could not reach agreement after a plea deal was set.
Berry, 39, was arrested in February 2018 and pled not guilty to charges of felony rape and drugging the victim at his home in Tetonia, false imprisonment and two misdemeanor charges that include battery and giving alcohol to a minor. The state and the defense agreed to a plea deal after an Aug. 29 court mediation.
But on Sept. 17 before District Court Judge Steven Boyce, Berry’s defense offered an “Alford” plea in light of the PA’s deal to drop the original charges including felony rape and re-file the charges as felony battery with intent to commit a serious crime.
An Alford plea would afford that Berry would not have to admit that he done anything wrong and would only be willing to admit that the state had enough evidence to convict him of a crime. In the state’s plea deal, the agreement required the defendant to admit his guilt, and so the deal fell through.
In court, Deputy Prosecutor Rich Friess let Judge Boyce know that the state also intended to ask for a psychosexual evaluation prior to sentencing. According to Prosecutor Bille Siddoway, the request could be made after a change of plea or conviction.
“The evaluation would use scientific methods to evaluate whether Berry is likely to be a repeat sexual offender,” she said in a follow up with the Teton Valley News. “The confidential evaluation results are provided to the judge for sentencing.”
Normally after a plea agreement fails, the case goes to trial. Last Tuesday, Judge Boyce set a new change of plea hearing for Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. to allow both parties to work out their understandings of the plea agreement before the possibility of a jury trial.
Berry is currently out on bond and on probation for a DUI. Felony rape is punishable up to life in prison. The victim has a protection order against Berry. Berry waived his right to a speedy trial and the case has been moved three times since last week due to attorney scheduling conflicts.
