During last Saturday’s Tin Cup Event Day, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley recognized Teton Regional Land Trust executive director Joselin Matkins with the 2020 Dawn Banks Leadership Award.
Matkins, who has two decades of land trust experience around Idaho and the Intermountain West, joined the TRLT in 2013 as the land protection director and was promoted to executive director in 2015.
Tim Adams, the executive director of the Community Foundation, said that Matkins exemplifies the essence of the Dawn Banks Award. The award was created in 2017 to commemorate Dawn Banks, an engaged member of the local nonprofit community and the program director for the Community Foundation of Teton Valley at the time of death.
“She has devoted her career to the preservation and conservation of the environment,” Adams said of Matkins. He added that she has expanded the nonprofit’s reach and connection to the community through partnerships with many other agencies, groups, and organizations.
The award fittingly comes in tandem with TRLT’s 30th anniversary celebration, and includes a $1,000 grant from CFTV. Under Matkins’s leadership, TRLT has been integral in protecting and bolstering sandhill crane staging habitat in the valley, and hosts the Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival each fall to celebrate the migratory bird. TRLT is a major partner in the Teton Creek Corridor Collaborative, a group of valley nonprofits working to protect wildlife habitat, stream health, and recreation access around Teton Creek. TRLT has helped facilitate other public access sites around the valley, including two on Bates Road: Woods Creek Fen and the Buxton River Park.
“It is my heartfelt belief that protecting nature protects and heals humanity,” Matkins said in her acceptance speech.
