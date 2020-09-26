On the evening of Sept. 30, spend some time getting to better know your Teton County candidates without leaving the comfort of your home.
The Teton Valley News is hosting a socially distanced candidate forum with the opportunity to view remotely via Facebook Live.
The forum starts at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30. Moderator and local artist Jason Borbet will ask vetted questions submitted by TVN readers to each candidate running for sheriff, prosecuting attorney, and county commissioner.
The forum will also be recorded and available to view after the fact.