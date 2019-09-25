Teton Valley Community Recycling is pleased to welcome Jo Wildnauer as the newest member of our Board of Directors. A Maine native who moved to the Jackson area after college and several years in Stowe, Vermont, Jo grew up in family where resource conservation was the norm and has integrated that into her adult life.
Jo has a B.S. in Business and Environmental Studies and currently works as sales representative for a beer and wine distributor, as well as a ski instructor. In past positions she has managed an online farmers’ market and helped a large Vermont ice cream company calculate their carbon footprint. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking, skiing, biking, fishing, foraging, cooking and reading about the West. She has spent four summers working on a local organic farm and has loved embracing our unique growing season by canning and preserving the harvest.
TVCR is excited for Jo’s energy and enthusiasm as we prepare for our annual fundraiser, the Trash Bash on October 4 at the Driggs City Center. We’ll be celebrating all things Reduce – Reuse – Recycling in Teton Valley with live music, a great raffle, the region’s only Trashion Show and an “Upcycled” Art Contest. Come join us and meet Jo and the rest of the TVCR Board.
