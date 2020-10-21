On Friday morning, a sturdy cabin made its way slowly down Cedron at the end of a three-day journey from the Rusty Parrot Lodge in Jackson
Vern Woolstenhulme, the experienced building-mover of Teton Transport, drove the semi.
The owners of the Rusty Parrot had planned to demolish the small structure that once made up the spa building. After a large fire engulfed the lodge in November of 2019, the owners hired an architecture firm to redesign the entire site, and the existing spa didn’t fit with the plan. There were a few parties interested in the building, but no one was willing to pay the relocation costs. Woolstenhulme claimed the building.
He and his crew started at 9 a.m. on Oct. 24 in Jackson and quickly ran into delays. There were large decorative posts all around the structure and when workers started tackling those with chainsaws, they found steel rods at the heart of the logs. The cabin was actually on the second story, and they had to cave in the first floor to lower the building down and move it. And the building was anchored to the first floor with big industrial steel brackets.
“We had to fight with every one,” Woolstenhulme said. “Every house has its own special situation when you start cutting into it.”
Somewhat unusual in his line of work, Woolstenhulme said, was that the house was only eight years old. Because it was built to meet modern code, it was “harder to get loose” but also sturdy enough to withstand transport.
After loading the house onto the truck, they didn’t get the house out of Jackson until around 2 p.m., and the initial turns through town were tight and short. Jackson police and Wyoming Highway Patrol guided the semi down the highway. The road crews at the construction zone on South Highway 89 helpfully moved equipment and blockades to accommodate the load. Then there was the roundabout in Hoback Junction.
“It wasn’t build for houses to go around,” Woolstenhulme said wryly.
After slow progress through Swan Valley on Thursday, the house spent the night at the top of Pine Creek Pass, then made its way down 31, over to Cedron, and to its final destination off 7000S, the Lloyd Woolstenhulme ranch.
Woolstenhulme explained that he and his siblings plan to use the former Rusty Parrot building to house relatives and visitors while they reconnect with their family heritage on the ranch. With the addition picnic pavilion, the site will be ideal for gatherings and reunions.