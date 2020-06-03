For Teton Valley nonprofits, the 13th Annual Tin Cup Challenge marks a bright spot in the gray unknown of today’s future.
Beginning on Monday, June 1, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley started accepting donations benefitting 48 participating nonprofits. The 2020 Tin Cup Challenge promises to be one of the most meaningful on record.
“The Tin Cup Challenge is truly unique in that it helps leverage funds raised by local nonprofits with matching funds provided by our Business & Community Challengers, said Tim Adams, Executive Director of the Community Foundation. “This promotes a culture of generosity in our community and encourages everyone to give to their favorite nonprofits during the Tin Cup Challenge Giving Period.”
Serving as both an 8-week giving period and a one-day celebration of the community’s spirit of generosity, the Tin Cup Challenge has raised $14.3 million in just 12 years for Teton Valley nonprofits — raising $1.6 million last year.
The magic of Tin Cup dollars is that they can be used for basic operating expenses like salaries and rent, which are nearly impossible to cover with typical grants. These funds are also meant to be used to help our community immediately, which is why funds must be spent within 18 months. Thanks to the generosity of Business and Community Challengers, our community understands that annual giving is necessary to take care of and elevate everyone in Teton Valley.
With the cancellation of our traditional Event Day in Driggs City Park this year comes new opportunities. The Community Foundation of Teton Valley is committed to driving participation in giving during the Tin Cup Challenge and recognizing the hard work local nonprofits do by new means.
Look for a nonprofit display on Mugler Plaza in downtown Driggs the second half of the Giving Period and exciting opportunities to participate virtually during the Giving Period and on Event Day, always the 3rd Saturday in July.
Donors interested in supporting their favorite nonprofits during the 13th Annual Tin Cup Challenge can do so with one transaction, either online at www.TinCupChallenge.org or by check using the donor form included in the 13th Annual Tin Cup Challenge brochure, which is available throughout Teton Valley and was delivered to all box holders on June 1st.
You can also find our booth at the Farmer’s Market on Friday’s. The Community Foundation of Teton Valley will process your gift, ensuring that 100% of your contribution is passed on to the organizations you choose.
This year, more than ever, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley encourages all community members to be counted with a donation of any size during the Tin Cup Challenge. With a donation you not only help benefit the community as a whole, but also show your support for the important work being done by local nonprofits — because #CommunityCounts! Together, with your help, we can continue to elevate lives in Teton Valley through the power of generosity.
Join the Challenge
No amount is too small! Donate to your favorite nonprofits today to show your support for our nonprofit community. Nonprofits work tirelessly to elevate lives within our valley year-round. With a Tin Cup Challenge donation, your dollar goes further paired with a partial Matching Grant from Business and Community Challengers for all donations received during the Giving Period, from Monday, June 1 through Friday, July 24 at 5 p.m.
Visit the Community Foundation of Teton Valley office or Farmers Market booth to drop off your donation and pick up a 2020 Tin Cup Challenge Fandana to sport your support. Update your Facebook profile photo with a Tin Cup Challenge 2020 Donor frame to share that you participated in support of your community. Share, tag, and like nonprofits’ social media posts and join us in driving participation in a year that donations will most certainly make a difference in the livelihood of our cherished organizations and ensure they are here for the long run.
The culmination of the Tin Cup Challenge is the Awards Party on Thursday, August 20. At this celebration of local nonprofits and our generous community, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley announces the total amount raised during the Giving Period and awards grant checks to participating nonprofits. Stay tuned for more detailed information on Event Day activities and how you can participate, visit www.TinCupChallenge.org or call 208-354-0230.On the Board FrontThe Community Foundation of Teton Valley is excited to welcome two new members to serve on our Board of Directors. Randy Blough and Natalie Volcko have hit the ground running. In May they onboarded and attended their first board meeting virtually. The Community Foundation looks forward to welcoming them more fully in person as soon as possible.(tncms-asset)192ab4fc-a452-11ea-8f7c-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)Randy moved west from his hometown in Western Pennsylvania in 1989. After a decade on the Front Range of Colorado and another four years in Salt Lake City, he finally settled in Teton Valley in 2003. With a degree in Landscape Architecture and years of experience working for Civil Engineering firms, he merged with his soon to be wife, Jennifer Zung in 2005 to form Harmony Design and Engineering located in Driggs. Randy, Jennifer, and their 7-year-old son Dalton live in Alta along the Nordic ski trail where Randy and Dalton are seen frequently grooming the trail as volunteers for Teton Valley Trails and Pathways. Randy enjoys skiing, mountain biking, rafting, and most all other things that Teton Valley has to offer and is psyched to be able to give back to the community through volunteerism and service to our valley’s nonprofits.Randy has been a long time in-kind donor for the Community Foundation, annually reworking our Event Day map while carefully planning to accommodate everyone. He’s also been responsible for updating our race routes. We’re thrilled to have him on board as a Business Challenger, board member, and all-star volunteer.Natalie first landed in Teton Valley in 2005, fresh from the small island community of Martha’s Vineyard. Even though it snowed that Labor Day weekend she knew immediately that she wanted to stay. The warm and friendly community drew her in and the amazing public land access made her feel right at home. She appreciates the physical beauty of the valley and enjoys the diversity of her friends and neighbors, whose craftsmanship, creativity, stewardship, and extreme physical achievements continue to impress her. When she’s not helping her clients buy and sell real estate, Natalie can be found trying to keep up with her husband, Josh, and their blended family of four kids, whose early introduction to skiing, biking, hunting, boating, and climbing she admittedly envies (if you’re lucky enough to grow up in Teton Valley, you’re pretty darn lucky!)
Natalie has been a stalwart supporter of the Community Foundation as both a Business and Community Challenger. As a realtor for Jackson Hole Sotheby’s, she’s naturally community-driven and we’re delighted that she’s stepped up to be on the Donor Relations Committee.In other board news, Ben Reese recently took over the position of Treasurer and head of the Finance Committee from Gene Marcowka, for whose financial wherewithal and service the Community Foundation is incredibly grateful. Astrid Warden continues to steer the helm of the Community Foundation as Board Chair, with Gene Marcowka serving as Vice-Chair, and LeAnn Talbot holding the position of Secretary. All of our board members are working tirelessly to raise funds for this year’s Challenger Fund from both Business and Community Challengers, whose contributions are what makes the Tin Cup so successful. The Community Foundation of Teton Valley greatly appreciates Challenger’s unwavering generosity.Nonprofit Networking and Continuing EducationAfter an 11-week series of Weekly Nonprofit Check-ins during shelter-in-place directives, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley has returned to their quarterly networking offering for Executive Directors, Talk with Tim. These meetings provide a regular meeting place for nonprofit leaders to touch base, collaborate, and share successes. Tim noted how moved he was by “the outpouring of support and level of engagement during these weekly check-ins.” As a result, he’s considering moving his current quarterly Talk with Tim networking opportunity to a monthly option.
Additionally, the Community Foundation has been hosting Pocket Talks over the last year. These free, one-hour talks offer information for nonprofits leaders and community members alike. The latest offering is coming up on Thursday, June 11th from noon to 1 p.m.. The Community Foundation of Teton Valley is thrilled to pair with WPNT Communications to host Ray Thompson to discuss Effective Communication in Disruptive Times. Nonprofit leaders can register to join the virtual meeting at www.cftetonvalley.org.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.