Grant partners seek other funding sources
An eagerly anticipated local highway improvement project, the installation of turning lanes at seven intersections on the increasingly busy corridor between Driggs and the Wyoming state line, has been eliminated by the Idaho Transportation Department due to rising costs.
The turning lanes were one element of the Teton Mobility Corridor Improvements, a large interstate infrastructure project that includes highway updates, transit enhancements, and new pathways. Local government, nonprofit, and business partners, led by Teton County, WY, were awarded a federal BUILD Grant in September of 2020 for $20 million.
The grant application included $5.6 million in funding to ITD for a passing lane between Moose Creek and 9500 S, the replacement of the pedestrian underpass at Baseline, and turning lanes at Baseline, Cedron, 7000 S, 6000 S, 4500 S, 2000 S, and LeGrand Pierre Avenue. Those improvements were slated for 2024-25.
ITD engineer Curtis Calderwood explained that the original project estimate for intersection improvements, around $6 million, was based on a similar highway project completed in Fremont County.
But as ITD started to design the project, it became clear that additional work would be needed to bring the intersections up to current highway standards; this, as well as increased material costs, caused the estimate to rise significantly, to around $18 million.
In spring of this year, ITD received approval from the Federal Transit Authority to reduce the scope of the highway improvements. Only the passing lane at Moose Creek and the Baseline turning lane remained in the plan.
“Because ITD’s application for the grant stated we would construct a passing lane and intersection improvements, ITD had to make sure the scope change included these elements,” Calderwood explained.
He added that ITD is considering creating a new project to address other issues on Highway 33 through Teton Valley.
“Projects can change for many reasons during their design, making funding a moving target to try and match with the many projects ITD is working on,” Calderwood continued. “Project priority is heavily based on greatest safety needs as well as mobility of the traveling public.”
Driggs community development director Doug Self told the Teton Valley News that the City of Driggs and Teton County, WY, have applied for an additional $5 million of BUILD funding to address the construction cost increases. He added that the city especially wants to see the LeGrand Pierre intersection improvements, since the road serves three schools.
The Driggs City Council briefly touched on the topic on July 5.
“It just seems so crazy to me that this isn’t happening right now, with the amount of traffic and the safety concerns,” council president Jen Calder said about the construction of turning lanes.
When asked about the elimination of the planned lanes, Teton County Sheriff’s Office administrative manager Mitch Golden pointed to the July 8 traffic fatality that happened near LeGrand Pierre.
“Highway 33 is a heavily used highway for a lot of commuter traffic. Having turning lanes would obviously be beneficial. We continue to see accidents all along Highway 33 and anything ITD could do to help mitigate that would be useful to residents of Teton County as well as visitors,” Golden said.
All of the upgrades to the Highway 33 corridor in Teton County, from milepost 138 north of Driggs to milepost 153 east of Victor, are still included in the FY 2023-29 Draft Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP), a list of proposed ITD projects and funding sources for the next seven years. The ITIP can be found at itd.idaho.gov/funding.
To comment on the draft ITIP, email the ITD communication office at ITDCommunication@itd.idaho.gov. The comment period will close on July 31.
“If the BUILD funding is not utilized, it is unclear when the intersections could be improved by ITD,” Self said. “It would be very important for anyone concerned about such intersection improvements, and their value to safety, to submit comments on the draft ITIP.”