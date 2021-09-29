Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
please call (208) 542-6777 for help.
An Idaho Transportation Department crew works to fill potholes on Main Street in Rexburg on Monday, Sept. 20. The department said crews will finish work on Friday.
The Idaho Transportation Department is beginning multiple projects to repair Idaho Highway 33 and U.S. Highway 20 in Madison and Fremont counties.
Work crews started repairs in Rexburg for Idaho Highway 33 on Monday. Crews will mill and repave portions of the roadway to improve safety conditions for motorists, according to a Friday ITD news release. Highway 33 is part of West Main Street and North Second East in Rexburg.
“We are working to fix areas of the highway that have developed potholes,” said ITD Manager Bryan Young in the release. “This will help to both ensure that the roadway lasts as intended and prevent the development of future potholes this coming winter.”
The highway will be reduced to a single lane throughout the week while repairs are underway. ITD advises drivers to pay close attention to signage and watch for workers and equipment entering and exiting the work zone as traffic patterns shift along the highway.
ITD anticipates work to take place between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Repairs are expected to be completed by the end of the week under ideal weather conditions.
The department also announced in a Thursday news release it would reconstruct portions of the roadway on Highway 33 from Newdale to Teton (milepost 100-107).
On Highway 20, the department is installing center line rumble strips in Island Park from milepost 363.7 to 406.3. Roadway repairs will also be conducted from Sheep Falls to Pinehaven.
Crews will also conduct preservation work on 14 bridges in Madison and Fremont counties along the highway.
For construction along Highway 33 and Highway 20 motorists will encounter lane reductions. Flaggers and pilot cars will be present to direct traffic through work zones in the Newdale and Island Park area. Night work on various bridges along Highway 20 will take place between the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
“These projects are an important part of preserving and extending the life of our roadways,” said ITD District Engineer Jason Minzghor in the release. “We appreciate the patience of all motorists traveling through the area while construction is underway.”
ITD said in the release these highway projects will continue until late fall.
Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.