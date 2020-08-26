The Teton Regional Economic Coalition has once again been awarded a significant grant from the Idaho Travel Council to support and promote quality events that benefit the community as well as the sophisticated traveler. The grant award amount is $146,000.
Created in 1981, the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program is funded through a 2% tax on the sale of hotels, motels, vacation rentals and private campground accommodations. The grant application is regionally competitive and open to non-profit, incorporated organizations with a viable travel or convention program in their region.
The grant period is August 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021. To qualify for the Grant, the Grantee (TREC) agrees to provide $17,875 in cash matching funds that are provided by the recipients.
TREC administers the local program, which in past years has helped support such beloved events as Music on Main, the Wydaho Mountain Bike Rendezvous, Plein Air and Snowscapes, to name a few. The purpose of the grant is to encourage overnight stays, which help support local lodging, recreation providers, restaurants, and retailers.
Each year in February nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for funding from the ITC grant. For details on how to apply for the grant, contact grant administrator, Kristie Eggebroten: kristie@trec-biz.org