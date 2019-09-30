Earlier this year, influenza or “the flu” was largely to blame for shutting down the public schools in Teton County and in surrounding area schools. And as Teton Valley turns the corner headed into cough and cold season, Teton Valley Health is confirming the first positive flu test in the valley this fall and Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting 20 total positive cases in the seven county district as of Sept. 26.
Public health officials are urging residents to get the vaccine sooner rather than later.
“Vaccines still decrease the risk of getting the flu,” said Amy Gamett, Clinic Services Director for Eastern Idaho Public Health this week. “We see the flu peak in fall and winter months and while no vaccine is 100 percent effective, your chances of getting sick are lessened with the vaccine.”
Gamett added that even if you do get the flu and have had the vaccine, you are less likely to receive the full brunt of the virus and will often recover more quickly than if you did not have the vaccine.
According to the Center for Disease Control, the 2017-2018 flu season was the most severe in a decade. While only moderate in severity, the 2018-2019 season was record-breaking in duration, with flu activity remaining elevated for 21 weeks. The U.S. had two different waves of flu, the first caused by H1N1 viruses and the second caused by H3N2 viruses.
In a statement Monday from Teton Valley Health, the medical facility said, “Teton Valley Health is prepared for the Influenza in the following ways: We have adequate influenza vaccine for our employees and the general public. We began our employee influenza vaccination early due to an earlier than normal positive influenza patient; it seems that the season is beginning earlier this year.
“Our health care professionals advocate for all patients receiving the influenza vaccine, to reduce the chances of complications from influenza and follow the CDC’s recommendation. We focus on increased efforts to complete hand hygiene, covering coughs and sneezes, and repeatedly cleaning work areas with disinfectants throughout the day,” wrote Nikki Ripplinger a Registered Nurse and Infection Preventionist with TVH.
Those who are considered at high risk from the flu include adults 65 years and older, children younger than two years old, pregnant women and women up to two weeks after the end of pregnancy, and people who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
Gamett reminded that washing hand often helps prevent the spread of the flu and other disease this time of year. She said if someone is feeling sick they should stay home from school or work to help prevent the spread of illness.
It’s still too early in the season for public health officials to determine the strength of this year’s flu vaccine said Gamett.
Flu vaccines are available at any of the Teton Valley Health clinics including Victor, Driggs and Cache Clinic or the hospital, Broulim’s Grocery Store in Driggs or at the East Idaho Public Health Office in Driggs.
The CDC said that for the 2019-20 season, manufacturers have projected they will provide between 162 million and 169 million doses of vaccine for the U.S. market. So far, nearly 77 million doses of flu vaccine have been distributed in the US.
Teton Valley Health also reported two case of Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV.
RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.
RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children younger than 1 year of age in the United States. It is also a significant cause of respiratory illness in older adults.
Most of the patients with RSV at Teton Valley Health are infants or young children.
