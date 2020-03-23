Idaho State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound SH33 at milepost 118, East of Newdale. At this time there is complete lane blockage in both directions. More information will be released when it becomes available.
ISP responds to multi-vehicle crash on state Highway 33, east of Newdale
