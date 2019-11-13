This Saturday, Nov. 16, Idaho State Police Officer Dustin Green along with members of the Teton County Sheriff’s Office will be fundraising for the District 6 families to provide Christmas dinners for those in need this winter.
The collection will begin around 10 a.m. on Saturday and only monetary. ISP and the sheriff’s office will then use the funds to purchase dinners for local families in Teton County. Last year Green said they were able to make up 25 baskets of dinners for families. In District 6, 180 families were served during this program.
“There are so many families in this community who are in need and I’m really grateful we can help,” said Green.
If you will not be at Broulim’s on Saturday, Green said donations may be dropped at the sheriff’s office through the holiday season.
