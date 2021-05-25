The Teton Valley News is happy to announce Connor Shea has joined our team as a full time reporter.
Coming from a small town in northwest Minnesota, Connor was born and raised in a rural area where the land is flat, the dirt is black, and the trees are sparse. Growing up, hockey was the first love of Connor’s life. One of his most fond memories is winning the 2015 Minnesota class A state hockey championship with his senior class.
Connor’s love of reporting first surfaced at The University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he graduated with a Journalism B.A. in 2019. While there, Connor wrote for UMD’s student newspaper and completed a summer internship at the Mesabi Daily News (Now Mesabi Tribune) in Virginia, MN.
The city of Duluth also impressed on Connor a passion for outdoor recreation, taking the forms of snowboarding and mountain biking. This dedication to outdoor activity led Connor to look for relevant career opportunities across the Western US.
Connor found his chance at Grand Targhee, and was hired on as a marketing coordinator/snow reporter. Here he kept his writing and photography skills sharp, while also having fun sliding sideways in copious amounts of light, dry Teton powder snow.
While he may be in a marketing position, Connor’s love for traditional community journalism was not lost at Grand Targhee... If anything, being employed at Teton Valley’s premier winter recreation hub strengthened Connor’s interest in the Teton Valley community.
This led Connor to apply for an opening we had for a full-time reporter to join our team. We are excited to bring Connor’s open mind and unique perspective into our newsroom.
Some of his favorite stories include a profile of an Olympic gold-medal winning snowboarder, coverage of a National Championship celebration at UMD, and an interview with a Minnesota DNR agent concerning bears in the city.
If you see Connor around Teton Valley, be sure to say hello!