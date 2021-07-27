At approximately 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday July 27, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding threats being made by an individual to the reporting party and other persons. At 4:00 P.M., Teton County deputies located the suspect driving a vehicle on Highway 33, west of Tetonia. Deputies began pursuit of the suspect after he refused to stop. The pursuit ended near 5000 W 4000 N outside of Tetonia where the suspect stopped, exited the vehicle and took his own life by the means of a self-inflicted gunshot.
The investigation of this death has been turned over to Tri-Counties Investigations Team.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to family.
No other information is planned to be released at this time.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-TALK.