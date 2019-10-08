The National Weather Service predicts a wet and windy storm system will strike much of Eastern Idaho starting Tuesday afternoon.
Furthermore, a winter weather advisory has been issued covering Island Park from Tuesday night through Wednesday night, and a winter storm warning will take effect Tuesday night in and north of West Yellowstone, Montana.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night covering Pocatello through Teton Valley, with wind gusts predicted of up to 25 mph Tuesday afternoon.
For Teton Valley, a 60 percent chance of precipitation is tonight and on Wednesday morning, with one to two inches of snow accumulating during the day. Snow will fall through Thursday.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Island Park area, spanning from Tuesday night into Wednesday night. The chance of snow showers is 90 percent from Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon, with 1 to 3 inches of snow possible. Wind gusts of up to 31 mph could make conditions more treacherous on Tuesday night.
A winter storm warning will be in effect from Tuesday night through Wednesday night in West Yellowstone and north. Wind gusts will reach up to 29 mph, and the chance of precipitation is 90 percent, with accumulations of up to 5 inches possible.
The AccuWeather Special Report: 2019 U.S. Winter Forecast offers a longterm outlook for mild weather throughout this winter in the Northwest. According to the outlook, released Oct. 3, strong high pressure over the region is likely to lead to drier conditions and warmer temperatures than normal.
The report predicts regional ski area’s will be adversely affected, as will the irrigation and hydropower water supply.
“In the Northwest, wintry weather will be more scarce than usual,” the report reads. “I can see some places this winter in the Northwest being about 20 to 40 percent lower on the snowfall compared to the average.”
By contrast, the Northeast should receive above-normal snowfall.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.