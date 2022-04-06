With April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and in light of a recent rape case dismissal, the Teton County Prosecutor’s Office is reflecting on how it assists survivors of traumatic crimes.
After over four years of legal proceedings and two mistrials, the case against Ryan Berry, who was charged with rape, battery, video voyeurism, destruction of evidence, providing alcohol to a minor, petit theft, and false imprisonment, was dismissed on March 17. Berry is still being charged with subornation of perjury, after allegedly attempting to influence a juror in his first trial last May.
Prosecutor Bailey Smith explained to the Teton Valley News that the case was dismissed on the request of the survivor, who felt it was too stressful to continue. Smith said that although she was confident justice would have been served in a retrial, she stood by the woman’s decision.
“Trials are incredibly hard for victims, particularly victims of sexual assault,” Smith said. “They have to sit in the same room as their assailants, relive painful events, and discuss really sensitive matters publicly.”
According to statistics from the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, out of 1,000 sexual assaults, only 310 are reported to the police. From there, only 28 cases will lead to a felony conviction, and only 25 perpetrators will be incarcerated. As seen in the Berry case, prosecution of sexual assault can move very slowly.
“Cases often take years to prosecute, and sometimes victims don’t want to relive the assault over and over again, especially when they’ve moved on with their lives,” said researcher Melissa Morabito, who conducted a study for the National Institute of Justice several years ago. The study found that less than 1 percent of rape and sexual assault complaints were resolved through a jury trial.
Covid only exacerbated the issue; trials were essentially put on hold for almost a year, leading to a backlog in courts across Idaho.
Smith said that every victim has a unique path.
“It’s really tough,” she said. “A lot of people feel wronged and want to bring the offender to justice, but sometimes they want nothing to do with prosecution and just want to move on with their lives.”
Not only that, but victims can experience a range of emotions if they do decide to pursue prosecution.
“A lot of crime victims, especially traumatic crime victims, go through stages almost like grief, or coping, from shock to anger to apathy,” Smith said. “Almost every victim feels different about the proceedings from start to finish. I try to make it clear when we start out: ‘I won’t tell you what you’re going to feel, but we will help you deal with whatever that is.’”
Smith said she tries to be personally available to victims, even if she’s not the one handling their case. “My door is always open.”
Stephanie Egbert is the Teton County victim witness coordinator, and Smith called her “our most valuable resource.”
“She’s a godsend,” Smith continued. “She’s in constant contact with victims, answering their questions, making sure they have everything they need, lining up crime victim compensation, making counseling referrals, or just being a person who will come to court and hold their hand if that’s what they need.”
To keep a victim safe, the prosecutor can put in place a no contact order, use the Address Confidentiality Program to shield their address in public records, or direct them to the Victim Information and Notification Everyday automated service to track their offender’s custody status or court dates.
The Family Safety Network is the top local resource for survivors. The Driggs-based nonprofit provides crisis intervention and case management, a 24-hour hotline (208.354.SAFE), safety planning, shelter, mental health referrals, assistance with protection orders, civil and criminal justice advocacy and accompaniment.
“Family Safety Network has been great to work with,” Smith said. “I feel like our offices are working well together, and they’re always there for us. We frequently refer people to them, sometimes not even victims but women who just need support or advice.”
Stay tuned to FSN’s social media and website through April to learn more about sexual assault, rape culture, and how to help prevent sexual violence in Teton Valley.