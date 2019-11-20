Lori McCune, the lone staff member of the immigration assistance nonprofit Immigrant Hope-Wyoming/Idaho, has been watching the news very carefully for updates on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.
McCune has helped quite a few DACA recipients submit their two-year status renewals. A couple of those renewals happened thanks to the Teton High Class of ‘19, through the Community Foundation of Teton Valley Youth Philanthropy program.
DACA is a federal program that protects young undocumented immigrants who were brought into the country as children and allows them to legally work and pursue higher education. The president rescinded the program in 2017, meaning no one can apply for the first time although the country’s approximately 800,000 DACA recipients can renew, for now. On Nov. 12 the Supreme Court heard arguments on whether the administration could revoke the policy, but according to national news outlets, the court isn’t expected to make a ruling until next spring. That’s why McCune is spreading the word to current DACA recipients: renew as soon as possible.
“That status is in danger now, so I’ve been calling the young people I know and encouraging them to renew now, even if they don’t need to, because we hope they’ll have those two years,” she said. “All they can do is get it renewed and hope for the best.”
Renewal can be a challenge for young people because it costs $495 every two years, not including potential legal fees for working with an immigration lawyer, and this month the administration proposed raising the renewal fee to $765.
During last fall’s Youth Philanthropy program, a class of Teton High seniors decided to award almost $1,000 to Immigrant Hope to fund two DACA renewals for Teton classmates or alumni. Because of the 2017 policy change, McCune couldn’t find a current high schooler who was eligible for a renewal, but she did work with school counselors and students to find Teton graduates who qualified. One DACA recipient is now a student at Idaho State, and the other has chosen not to attend college. “He’s really smart but has an independent streak,” McCune said. She added that, despite having DACA status, the young man is not allowed to file for FAFSA or any kind of government assistance in college tuition.
McCune said that Youth Philanthropy was the first grant she ever applied for, and she was thrilled that the students chose to fund her request. She provided her time and counsel to the two Teton High graduates for free, and learned over the summer that both of their DACA renewals had been approved.
Immigrant Hope has served almost 100 families and individuals in Teton Valley since the chapter was founded in 2013. McCune is happy to say she has more volunteers than ever; with an expanding workload, she needs assistance in filing paperwork and data entry, since that’s a big part of how Immigrant Hope helps its clients. McCune currently holds office hours in a church basement in Jackson but hopes to open an office in Driggs early next year.
Any DACA recipient whose status will expire within the next year is invited to call Immigrant Hope for renewal assistance at (208) 709-0131.
