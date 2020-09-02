After almost a year’s delay due to early snowfall last October, this month LiDAR (light detection and ranging) planes will be sweeping over Teton Valley mapping out the basin’s topography by reflecting light rays off the ground.
“It’s really cool,” said Teton County GIS specialist Rob Marin. “The data will be publicly available and it’ll be a boon to local engineers, landscape designers, surveyors, and property owners.”
In August the Teton Board of County Commissioners approved a contract with Aero-Graphics out of Salt Lake City to perform LiDAR data collection and flood plain analysis. The $115,000 service is paid for through a FEMA Continuing Technical Partnership grant.
“We’re striving for better data, better modeling, and more accurate flood plains to eliminate doubt,” Marin said. The county’s current flood hazard map was created in 1988. When building or buying a structure in a floodplain, owners are required to buy flood insurance and often need to engineer structures to prevent flooding. The county was last mapped with LiDAR in 2011, but standards have changed and this year’s data collection promises very precise, high quality elevation models with one-foot contours in the valley.
”When you’re dealing with infrequent events with significant consequences, like a 100-year flood, it seems like we forget where things flood,” said Amy Verbeten, the executive director of Friends of the Teton River. FTR is working with FEMA, Teton County, and other stakeholders to draft the most accurate flood plain map possible. “It used to be if you came to a beautiful piece of land in the valley near a creek and no one had built there, you’d know it flooded. With rapid change and turnover in our community, we’ve lost or forgotten that historic knowledge, so this data will help us figure out where the water will flow, where it will jump its banks.”
In a mountainous region like Teton Valley, pilots have a small window to collect data. Too early and the data is skewed by run-off; too late and the laser reflects off snow. Teton County’s current data was collected in early July during a late snow-melt year when the streams and canals were full. The lasers didn’t penetrate the water well, meaning the topography of water ways aren’t accurate.
”Obviously it’s better for the stream beds to be mostly dry when you get to hydrological modeling, rather than introducing theory into flood plains,” Marin said. “It’s most ideal to fly at the beginning of October when more leaves are off the trees and light rays can penetrate to the ground better, and the valley is even drier, but then you start to run into the snow factor.”
Once collected, the data will be publicly available on a LiDAR server hosted by Idaho State University. While the process of updating the old FEMA flood hazard maps will take several more years, Marin said, the data will be useful to anyone who wants precise topographical information about Teton County.
”For us, we really believe that we as individuals and as a community can make the best decisions when we have the best available data,” Verbeten said. “It allows us to move through the politics and focus on the facts, and use those to unite the community around decision-making.”